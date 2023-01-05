The 5-year-old boy who was swept away by “raging floodwaters” in California was still missing Tuesday, authorities said. Officials deployed both water and air rescue teams to search for the boy, identified as Kyle Doan, who was with his mother Monday when they became stranded in the flooding near Paso Robles. Rescuers spent five hours looking for the kindergartener Monday, but were forced to call off the search because of the extreme weather conditions that have already killed at least 14. Kyle and his mother were on their way to his school when their truck became stranded just before 8 a.m. Bystanders...

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO