Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Here are the 14 Republican senators who may have doomed their bills in the new GOP House by voting for a major spending bill
McCarthy pledged that bills sponsored by GOP senators who backed the omnibus would be "dead on arrival" in the House if he becomes Speaker.
Trump Is in 'Deep Trouble' and the 'End Is Near': Former GOP Congressman
Carlos Curbelo said the former president's other troubles are enough for him to be done in by, and argued that a criminal referral would help rally his base.
‘Dead on arrival’: McCarthy threatens to tank McConnell’s agenda if Senate GOP votes for omnibus
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to tank the legislation of Senate Republicans who back the omnibus spending bill being considered this week, setting up a showdown with his counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Democrats Could Lose Control of Pennsylvania After Death of House Rep
Republicans have launched a legal challenge to the scheduling of three special elections for the state's House of Representatives.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Donald Trump’s Niece Just Dropped A Bombshell About Daughter Ivanka Trump And Son In Law Jared Kushner
Mary Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump’s late older brother, Fred Trump Jr, who died in 1981 at the age of 42, has just dropped more bombshells about the former president in a tell-all interview with Msnbc on Sunday, December 11th. Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Have Reportedly Cut...
Washington Examiner
Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says 'it's hard to imagine' Pence 'getting by both Trump and DeSantis' in a GOP presidential primary
Gingrich said the former vice president would be "very comfortable" having a positive message, while a negative campaign wouldn't reflect "who he is."
Marjorie Taylor Greene says a group of Republicans called 'the 5 families' is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy's office, in an apparent mob reference
"You know my reference," Greene told conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon on a Tuesday episode of his show "The War Room."
GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw says it's 'crazy' that Republicans put forward 'two 25-year-olds to be our nominees' in the midterms: 'We lost races we easily should have won'
"I'm sure they're nice people, but they have two years work experience at most," Rep. Crenshaw told Politico of two young Republican House candidates.
Pelosi fires back at reporter: ‘Don’t bother me with a question like that!’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday briefly lost her patience with a reporter who pressed her on whether she’d represent her San Francisco district for the entirety of the 118th Congress, despite not being among the House Democratic leadership for the first time in two decades.Ms Pelosi was speaking at a press conference on Thursday when a reporter asked her if she’d “commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco”.The speaker, who has represented her San Francisco constituency since 1987, snapped: “What is this? Don’t bother me with a question like that!”“Those kind of...
Embattled Rep. George Santos Reportedly Called a Liar on House Floor During Rough First Day in Congress
Inside the House chamber, Santos was seen "sitting alone toward the back" and "busying himself on his phone," Fox News reports Incoming Rep. George Santos faced a rocky first day in Congress on Tuesday, with reports surfacing that he dodged reporters outside his office and was called a liar by at least one of his colleagues on the House floor. Various outlets report that the embattled newcomer approached his Capitol Hill office early Tuesday and turned in the opposite direction when he spotted reporters waiting for him. Though...
GOP Releases Report Laden with Texts & Emails Showing Pelosi was Directly Responsible for Security Failures
Republican lawmakers counter the January 6th Committees controversially redacted final report by confirming the outgoing House Speaker played a large role in the failure to protect the Capitol.
Jan. 6 panel member Raskin says Greene would ‘be going to jail’ if she organized Capitol riot
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Monday said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) would “be going to jail” if she had organized the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, firing back after Greene said that “we would have won” the attack if it had been planned by her and former White House adviser Stephen…
Debt-ridden Stacey Abrams panned by Democrats for 'incredibly bad' financial planning
Media outlets are putting a spotlight on Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' financial spending, now panned by Democrats as "incredibly bad planning."
Trump Just Announced What He Plans to Do If He Wins 2024 Election
On Thursday, the former president announced his plans to attack censorship and protect free speech in a video posted to his Truth Social account.
