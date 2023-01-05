ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 2

Related
CNN

Coinbase to lay off 20% of staff as crypto winter continues

The crypto winter is apparently not over yet. Coinbase announced Tuesday that it was laying off 950 people, about 20% of its staff. The job cuts come only a few months after another major round of layoffs. The crypto brokerage firm let 1,100 people go in June, about 18% of its headcount at the time.
CNN

Bed Bath & Beyond's sales plunge

Bed Bath & Beyond lost a third of its sales during the holiday run-up and is running out of options to avoid bankruptcy.
CNN

Abercrombie & Fitch is cool again

Abercrombie & Fitch has shed its perfume-filled mall stores, shirtless models and logo sweatshirts to win over Millennials and Gen Z.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy