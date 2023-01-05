Read full article on original website
Coinbase to lay off 20% of staff as crypto winter continues
The crypto winter is apparently not over yet. Coinbase announced Tuesday that it was laying off 950 people, about 20% of its staff. The job cuts come only a few months after another major round of layoffs. The crypto brokerage firm let 1,100 people go in June, about 18% of its headcount at the time.
Bed Bath & Beyond's sales plunge
Bed Bath & Beyond lost a third of its sales during the holiday run-up and is running out of options to avoid bankruptcy.
Abercrombie & Fitch is cool again
Abercrombie & Fitch has shed its perfume-filled mall stores, shirtless models and logo sweatshirts to win over Millennials and Gen Z.
Encouraging inflation news: Online prices keep dropping
In a positive sign for inflation-weary consumers, online prices dropped in December as retailers resorted to deep discounts to lure shoppers, according to a Tuesday report from Adobe Analytics.
Cheap home workout equipment that’ll actually make you break a sweat
Whatever your reasons for wanting to up your exercise game, the benefits go beyond just getting into shape. We turned to fitness experts for some tips about low-cost equipment to enhance your DIY workouts.
Fisher-Price reminds consumers of 2019 recall of Rock 'n Play Sleepers after more deaths
Fisher-Price has reannounced its 2019 recall of the Rock 'n Play Sleepers on Monday after at least eight infant deaths occurred after the initial recall, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
