ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klif.com

Plano Police Investigating Death of 10-Month-Old

FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – Plano Police are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby. On January 8, 2023, at approximately 11:26 p.m. Plano Police Officers responded to Medical City Plano at 3901 W 15th Street for a deceased person. Upon officers’ arrival, it was determined a parent had brought...
PLANO, TX
klif.com

McKinney Police Investigating Motive in Child Stabbing

MCKINNEY (WBAP/KLIF) – The stabbing death of a 9-year-old boy in McKinney has rocked the community. The stabbing happened Friday at a home near Custer Road and Highway 380. According to Police, the man’s wife called Police. When Officers arrived, the man turned the knife on himself. His 9-year-old son was found stabbed to death in the garage.
MCKINNEY, TX
klif.com

Community Center in FTW to be Rename in Atatiana Jefferson’s Honor

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – The Fort Worth City Council today will consider renaming the Hillside Community Center in honor of Atatiana Jefferson. The center is located at 1201 E. Maddox Ave., about a block away from the home where the 28-year old was fatally shot by former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean on October 12, 2019.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy