Tennessee State

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
ESPN Sioux Falls

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule

NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) (7) Seattle Seahawks at (2) San Francisco 49ers (FOX) AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) (5) Los Angeles Chargers at (4) Jacksonville Jaguars (NBC) AFC: 1:00 PM (ET) (7) Miami Dolphins at (2) Buffalo Bills (CBS) NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) (6) New York Giants at (3) Minnesota Vikings...
Black Enterprise

Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents

According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN Sioux Falls

The Minnesota Vikings 2023 Opponents Are Set

The 2023 NFL postseason gets underway this weekend, and the Minnesota Vikings take on the New York Giants on Saturday afternoon. With the conclusion of the regular season comes news of coach firings and hirings, and also the setting of the 2023 opponents on everyone's schedules. The Minnesota Vikings opponents...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnsiouxfalls.com/

