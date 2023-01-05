Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season
The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule
NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) (7) Seattle Seahawks at (2) San Francisco 49ers (FOX) AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) (5) Los Angeles Chargers at (4) Jacksonville Jaguars (NBC) AFC: 1:00 PM (ET) (7) Miami Dolphins at (2) Buffalo Bills (CBS) NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) (6) New York Giants at (3) Minnesota Vikings...
There’s Always Next Year: Green Bay Packers Announce 2023 Opponents
The Green Bay Packers got bounced from the postseason before it officially started. Following a heartbreaking home loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Packers fans are now turning their attention to the offseason and what's ahead. Part of the offseason is learning of your opponents for the upcoming season....
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Tweets Photo From Hospital Bed
By now you know the story involving Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills, he was the player who had to be revived last Monday Night on the field. Well, fast forward about a week, and Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery since his heart stopped beating on the playing field.
The Minnesota Vikings 2023 Opponents Are Set
The 2023 NFL postseason gets underway this weekend, and the Minnesota Vikings take on the New York Giants on Saturday afternoon. With the conclusion of the regular season comes news of coach firings and hirings, and also the setting of the 2023 opponents on everyone's schedules. The Minnesota Vikings opponents...
Bad News for the Dolphins Against the Bills For Wild Card Game
The Buffalo Bills are now preparing for the Miami Dolphins, who they will play on Sunday afternoon for their first playoff game between the two teams since the 1998 season. Back then, Doug Flutie and Dan Marino were the quarterbacks. The Bills clinched the 2 seed in the AFC playoffs...
Detroit Lions Stunning Win Over Green Bay Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- As happy as Dan Campbell was to lead the Detroit Lions to their first winning season since 2017, the second-year head coach was even happier to put the "Same Old Lions" narrative to rest. At Lambeau Field, on the prime-time stage, the underdog Lions ended the...
