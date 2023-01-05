Prince Harry just sat down for one of his two Sunday night interviews to promote his new memoir Spare, which leaked almost a week before its publication date. Much of what Harry chatted about during his interview with ITV's Tom Bradby had been discussed in the leaks from his book that bombarded the internet last week. But, Bradby did ask Prince Harry what his brother Prince William (who he accuses of physical assault) would think of his book. And it was all pretty awkward.

