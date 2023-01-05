Read full article on original website
Related
netflixjunkie.com
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Prince Harry Breaks Down How Meghan Markle Found ‘Scrapes and Bruises’ on His Back After ‘Nasty’ Fight With Prince William
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
housebeautiful.com
Prince Harry Was "Embarrassed" by His IKEA Furniture After Visiting the Cambridges' Museum-Like Apartment
Prince Harry's book is out tomorrow, January 10, but much of the major talking points have already been leaked. And according to the Daily Mail, Harry chats about this one uncomfortable time he and Meghan Markle visited Prince William and Kate Middleton at their Kensington Palace apartment. "The wallpaper, the...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Seeks Financial Support to Resume as Lifestyle Enjoyed with Mistress
Wendy Williams has recently stopped providing alimony payments to her ex-husband over the past year as she has suffered from numerous health conditions as well as lost financial control over her money. However, this didn't stop her philandering ex Kevin Hunter Sr. from expecting her to support his lifestyle after Williams was no longer able to earn a living.
Harper's Bazaar
The Biggest Revelations from Prince Harry’s Sit-Down Interviews
Prince Harry sat down for several explosive interviews ahead of the release of his memoir, Spare. On Sunday, his highly anticipated 90-minute talk with ITV and his tell-all with CBS's 60 Minutes finally aired. And today, his chat with Good Morning America also went live. In the interviews, the Duke...
Harper's Bazaar
Prince Harry Responds to Awkward Interview Question About What Prince William Thinks of His Book
Prince Harry just sat down for one of his two Sunday night interviews to promote his new memoir Spare, which leaked almost a week before its publication date. Much of what Harry chatted about during his interview with ITV's Tom Bradby had been discussed in the leaks from his book that bombarded the internet last week. But, Bradby did ask Prince Harry what his brother Prince William (who he accuses of physical assault) would think of his book. And it was all pretty awkward.
Harper's Bazaar
Prince Harry Says He Wants Kids Archie and Lili to Have Relationships with the Royals
Prince Harry may be currently estranged from his brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles III, but he still wants his children to be close to his royal family. In a candid cover story interview with People, the Duke of Sussex says, "I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution—so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy."
Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father
Watch: Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father. Prince Harry is acutely aware of the rumors about his "real father." For decades, there's been speculation that Princess Diana's former lover James Hewitt is the 38-year-old's true father (despite the fact that Harry was born in 1984 and the couple's romance reportedly started in 1987.)
Prince Harry Displays ‘Anger and Resentment’ When Discussing ‘Certain Members’ of His Family During TV interview, Says Body Language Expert
Prince Harry is on his media tour for his autobiography, Spare. A body language expert says the British royal displayed anger and resentment during his ITV interview.
Harper's Bazaar
Prince Harry Accuses Camilla of Planting Stories in the Press to “Rehabilitate” Her Image
In Prince Harry's latest interview for his bombshell memoir, Spare, the royal claims Queen Consort Camilla used the U.K. press to rehabilitate her image in the eye of the British public. During his 90-minute sit-down with ITV presenter Tom Bradby, Harry discusses accusations included in his memoir that Camilla leaked...
Harper's Bazaar
Prince Harry Says He Has Always Been Treated by Royals as a “Plan B” to William
Prince Harry's highly anticipated memoir, Spare, is finally here, and the bombshells keep on coming. At the start of the book, the Duke of Sussex remembers the many ways in which, from a young age, he was put second to his brother, Prince William, the heir to the British throne. He recalls that when he and William were children, they shared a room at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the family often spent their summers (and where Queen Elizabeth II spent her final hours, on September 8, 2022).
Comments / 0