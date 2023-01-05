ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
The Biggest Revelations from Prince Harry’s Sit-Down Interviews

Prince Harry sat down for several explosive interviews ahead of the release of his memoir, Spare. On Sunday, his highly anticipated 90-minute talk with ITV and his tell-all with CBS's 60 Minutes finally aired. And today, his chat with Good Morning America also went live. In the interviews, the Duke...
Prince Harry Responds to Awkward Interview Question About What Prince William Thinks of His Book

Prince Harry just sat down for one of his two Sunday night interviews to promote his new memoir Spare, which leaked almost a week before its publication date. Much of what Harry chatted about during his interview with ITV's Tom Bradby had been discussed in the leaks from his book that bombarded the internet last week. But, Bradby did ask Prince Harry what his brother Prince William (who he accuses of physical assault) would think of his book. And it was all pretty awkward.
Prince Harry Says He Wants Kids Archie and Lili to Have Relationships with the Royals

Prince Harry may be currently estranged from his brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles III, but he still wants his children to be close to his royal family. In a candid cover story interview with People, the Duke of Sussex says, "I've said before that I've wanted a family, not an institution—so of course, I would love nothing more than for our children to have relationships with members of my family, and they do with some, which brings me great joy."
Prince Harry Says He Has Always Been Treated by Royals as a “Plan B” to William

Prince Harry's highly anticipated memoir, Spare, is finally here, and the bombshells keep on coming. At the start of the book, the Duke of Sussex remembers the many ways in which, from a young age, he was put second to his brother, Prince William, the heir to the British throne. He recalls that when he and William were children, they shared a room at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the family often spent their summers (and where Queen Elizabeth II spent her final hours, on September 8, 2022).

