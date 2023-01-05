ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Bills: Damar Hamlin has shown ‘remarkable improvement’ over last 24 hours

By Evan Di Pasquale
 5 days ago

Cincinnati, Ohio (WGR 550) - Finally, a collective sigh of relief with regard to the health status of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Although Hamlin remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Bills did release an update on Hamlin's condition:

"Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University at Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.

"We are grateful for the love and support we have received."

Just before this update from the team, Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam provided an update on Hamlin after the team had reportedly spoken with his father, Mario Hamlin, on a zoom call Wednesday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter . It was Elam who said Hamlin was awake and showing more signs of improvement.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Hamlin opened his eyes Wednesday night and was responsive. He also adds that those close to Hamlin are "endlessly appreciative" of the medical care given to him not only at the hospital, but also on the field dating back to Monday.

Rapoport also says that Hamlin has been gripping the hands of those close to him , which is another positive sign for his prognosis.

Stay tuned for the latest on this developing story...

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Buffalo, NY
