Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Jan. 9: $300 off eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac, LG 65" 4K Smart TV for $1,649 & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Monday's best deals include $150 off a 2022 MacBook Pro, 21% off a new Amazon Halo Rise Bedside Sleep Tracker, 27% off an Apple iMac, and 48% off an HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 13.3" HD Notebook.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Jan. 8: $50 off Apple Watch Series 8, 31% off Roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum, $200 off 75-inch LG 4K Smart TV, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The best deals we found today include $150 off an M2 13-inch MacBook Pro, 10% off Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian, and $100 off the Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Camera. The AppleInsider staff...
Apple Insider
Mac laptops responsible for growing Apple's computing business
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's Mac laptops have taken over as the company's growth driver for its personal computer business, with theMacBook Pro in the lead. Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) revealed the numbers on January 4 through...
Apple Insider
Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra 4K webcam hands on, from CES 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — We got an early look at the newly-announced Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra 4K webcam that seeks to upgrade your video setup with high resolutions and AI-powered face tracking. After the success of the Kiyo...
Apple Insider
Apple's most affordable Mac mini is 18 years old
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — For 18 years, theMac mini has bounced between adored and abandoned, even by Apple, but so far it has always come back — and it remains a remarkable workhorse. According to Apple's playbook,...
Apple Insider
Apple Silver Link Bracelet long-term review - with Apple Watch Ultra
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's stainless Silver Link Bracelet is an exceptional Apple Watch band and a greatApple Watch Ultra companion. Apple Watch Ultra came to market with a new design and a larger screen size. Apple paired...
Apple Insider
Apple Watch rumored to get MicroLED face in 2025
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new supply chain leak suggests that Apple will release anApple Watch with a MicroLED display in the spring of 2025. The Apple Watch currently uses OLED to achieve its perfect black edge-to-edge look....
Apple Insider
Apple's muted 2023 hardware launches to include Mac Pro with fixed memory
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's 2023 lineup of updates will be muted and headlined by aNew Mac Pro, one that will look just like the 2019 model but with a lack of user-upgradable memory. The 2023 product catalog...
Apple Insider
Get Apple's M1 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $1,349, a $300 discount
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — An impressive deal at B&H drives Apple'shigh-end M1 MacBook Air with 16GB of memory, an 8-core GPU and a 1TB SSD to $1,349, a discount of $300 off MSRP. AppleInsider. save $300 on Apple's...
Apple Insider
Top Apple deals on Amazon for the week of January 9th
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon continues to offer aggressive deals on Apple products for the week of Jan. 9, with iPads, MacBooks, AirPods and Apple displays up to $400 off. The week's top Amazon deals on Apple products...
Apple Insider
Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro dips to $1,599 at Amazon, plus $400 off additional models
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon's top holiday MacBook Pro deals have returned for 2023, with retail 14-inch and 16-inch models now $400 off. Top MacBook Pro deals are back — Amazon this week has replenished inventory on several...
Apple Insider
Apple looking to drop Broadcom as wi-fi, bluetooth, cellular supplier
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has been planning for some time to ease its dependence on Broadcom, and it appears that it may happen by late 2024. Similar to how Apple replaced chips from Intel with custom silicon,...
Apple Insider
Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is on February 1
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Samsung tells customers to "get ready to share the epic" as it prepares to unveil its new Galaxy S series smartphone. According to Samsung, "the new Galaxy S series will be the epitome of...
Apple Insider
Apple's mixed reality headset debut expected in the spring
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A 2022 postponement forced Apple into delaying a planned January 2023 introduction of the headset, claims Mark Gurman's "Power On" newsletter forBloomberg, but now Apple is apparently aiming for a spring unveiling before WWDC 2023.
Apple Insider
The cost of doing business: Apple's App Store fees explained
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The 30% fee on App Store purchases is often criticized because it's also the only way most apps can accept payment on Apple devices. So, to what exactly does Apple's fee apply, and to what does it not?
Apple Insider
iPhone 16 Pro rumored to get under-display Face ID
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Another report says that 2024's iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have an all-screen display without cutouts or the Dynamic Island thanks to some new technology. Apple has previously been predicted...
Apple Insider
Best workout tech accessories for the fitness newbie in your life
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The road to fitness can be downright brutal for a beginner, but you can kickstart your workout journey with these smart exercise gadgets that will work with your iPhone. These app-enabled workout gadgets make...
Apple Insider
Xfinity Stream app adds long-overdue AirPlay functionality
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Xfinity customers can now use AirPlay to stream content from the Xfinity Stream app toApple TV 4K and other AirPlay devices. Content available to share via AirPlay includes live news and sports, on-demand movies...
Apple Insider
Apple issues second developer beta for iOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple is now on its second round of developer betas, with fresh builds ofiOS 16.3, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3 downloadable by developers. Developers can download the latest builds by taking part...
Apple Insider
Structured 3.0.1 review: No frills, attractive daily planner
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — With over 55,000 reviews and proudly bearing the Editor's Choice badge in the iOSApp Store, Structured is an attractive choice for essential day planning with an uncluttered design making it intuitive and easy to use.
Comments / 0