A welfare check on a Manhattan man turned into a short pursuit, according to the Riley County Police Department. Officers filed a report for fleeing and eluding law enforcement around 1:30 p.m. Monday after a call was placed to dispatch reporting a man slumped over in a car in the 1700 block of Rockhill Road for an extended period of time. When officers went to check on the man, later identified as 22-year-old Oxavier Ruffin, he was found to be in good health but had an outstanding warrant for probation violation. Police say Ruffin then drove away, fleeing from officers northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and was located a short time later in the 1700 block of Laramie Street.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO