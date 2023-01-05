Read full article on original website
1350kman.com
RCPD arrests man who fled after welfare check
A welfare check on a Manhattan man turned into a short pursuit, according to the Riley County Police Department. Officers filed a report for fleeing and eluding law enforcement around 1:30 p.m. Monday after a call was placed to dispatch reporting a man slumped over in a car in the 1700 block of Rockhill Road for an extended period of time. When officers went to check on the man, later identified as 22-year-old Oxavier Ruffin, he was found to be in good health but had an outstanding warrant for probation violation. Police say Ruffin then drove away, fleeing from officers northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and was located a short time later in the 1700 block of Laramie Street.
1350kman.com
Manhattan woman arrested for allegedly causing rear-end crash
A woman was arrested Monday for allegedly causing a crash near the intersection of Kimball Ave and Seth Child Road. According to the Riley County Police Department, officers determined a passenger car driven by 26-year-old Kezia Shibler, of Riley, had been driving south on Seth Child Road around 8 a.m. Monday when another car pulled onto Seth Child from Gary Ave. in front of her, narrowly avoiding a crash. Shibler then reportedly sped up, passed the other vehicle and switched lanes to get in front of the other car, hitting her brakes and causing a rear-end collision.
2 Kansas women dead in head-on crash
Two women were killed in a crash involving two cars on Interstate 70 in Geary County.
1350kman.com
Manhattan man jailed for charges of violating the Offender Registration Act
RCPD jailed a Manhattan man for an alleged offender registration violation Friday afternoon. 23-year-old Kendrick Lavell Collins, Jr. of Riverchase is charged with one count of Aggravated Violation of the Offender Registration Act, and two counts of Violation of the Offender Registration Act – 1st Conviction. Court documents show...
WIBW
Police identify victim of weekend homicide near downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have identified the victim of a weekend homicide near downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says on Monday, Jan. 9, that it has identified the victim of a homicide the day before as Shawn A. Carter, 45, of Topeka. Officials continue to investigate the circumstances...
WIBW
After gunshot victim dies, Topeka Police open homicide investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After one person was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend, Topeka officials have opened a homicide investigation. The Topeka Police Department says that just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, officials were called to the 1300 block of SE Madison St. with reports of a shooting.
Catalytic converter thefts surge in Topeka, police offer solution
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s City Council will soon consider a new ordinance to combat catalytic converter thefts. Those behind the proposal hope it will give police the tools they need to stop what’s becoming one of the most common and expensive property crimes in recent history. Topeka police say the city has seen a steady […]
Junction City police investigating teenage homicide
The Junction City Police Department (JCPD) is investigating after a teenager was found dead.
Police ask for help finding missing Manhattan teen
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking for help from local residents to find a missing teenager on Friday. The RCPD said it is looking for Joshua Davis who was last seen on the morning of Dec. 30, 2022 while leaving his home in northeast Manhattan. Davis is described by police as […]
1350kman.com
Two killed in wrong way crash on I-70 in Geary County
Two people were killed Monday evening in a wrong way crash on Interstate 70 in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Chevy Cruze, driven by 32-year-old Kelly Clements, of Fort Riley, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-70, just outside of Marshall Army Airfield at around 7 p.m. Her car collided head on with a Hyundai Elantra, carrying 76-year-old Gary and 72-year-old Donna May, both of Milford.
WIBW
Topeka man ordered to repay bank $185K for failing to pay back loans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been ordered to pay $185,000 in restitution for failing to repay loans to a Shawnee Co. bank. Justin Vasquez, 41, of Topeka, was sentenced on three felony counts of impairing a security interest by the Shawnee Co. District Court. A judge sentenced Vasquez to pay a Shawnee Co. Bank $184,936 and 12 months of probation.
1350kman.com
2nd suspect charged with 1st degree murder in February 2022 Aggieville shooting death of Ft Riley soldier
Another suspect has been arrested and jailed in connection to the February 2022 shooting death of a Fort Riley soldier in Aggieville. Riley County Police say 24-year-old Jordan Guy Prather, of Junction City, is charged with first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault. According to court documents, the murder...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 6
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Anderson, Rashad D'Marquis; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Fleites, Anaili;...
Homicide: Police ID teen victim after body found in Junction City
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a teen whose body was found in Junction City. Just before 1:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Forte Avenue in Junction City reference to a possible deceased individual, according to a media release. Upon arrival,...
Update: Both victims of the Salina trench collapse have been rescued
Emergency crews are on the scene of a trench collapse in Salina that occurred Friday evening.
WIBW
One arrested after fight ensues at North Topeka bank
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple Topeka Police Department units surrounded Kaw Valley Bank following an altercation that spilled inside. The Topeka Police Department tells us that just before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two men were outside the Kaw Valley Bank at 1944 NW Topeka Blvd. when an altercation was started with a customer headed inside.
WIBW
Western Kansas woman pronounced dead after crash with semi
COPELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A Western Kansas woman was pronounced dead by hospital staff after a crash with a semi-truck on a state highway over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of the U.S. Highway 56 and Kansas Highway 144 junction northeast of Copeland with reports of a serious collision.
Deputies use drone to catch Kan. woman transporting fentanyl
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for alleged drug violations. Just before 1a.m. December 29, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2005 Chevy Impala near 142nd and U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The vehicle contained two occupants. The...
65-year-old man seriously injured in Pottawatomie County car crash
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – One person was seriously injured in a car crash on Friday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said that a car crash occurred at 11:10 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 24 and Flush Rd. involving a Toyota Tundra and Chevrolet Tahoe. The Toyota was traveling north on Flush Rd. […]
Kansas Gas Service helps users save on utilities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Gas Service is going city to city to help people in Northeast Kansas secure affordable utilities. The Kansas Gas Service and Evergy were at the Salvation Army in Topeka today to help people fill out their applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). This federally funded program is in […]
