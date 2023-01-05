Read full article on original website
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Federal government to end emergency SNAP benefits in Ohio
Beginning in March, recipients will receive only their one, normal monthly payment, according to a release from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
