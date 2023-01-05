Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Mexican restaurant chain to open 2nd Lehigh Valley location
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. — A new spot for fajitas, fish tacos and fresh tableside guacamole is preparing to open in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. Plaza Azteca, a chain of full-service Mexican restaurants, is expected to open its second Lehigh Valley location in the coming months at 3731 Route 378, operator Ali Arsalane said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton, Hellertown-Lower Saucon restaurant weeks to feature tasty deals beginning Sunday
Foodies looking to enjoy a new dish or a familiar favorite will have plenty of opportunities to indulge in Northampton County next week. Easton Restaurant Week and Hellertown-Lower Saucon Restaurant Week, each kicking off Sunday and continuing through Jan. 21, will feature fixed-price, multi-course menus and other promotions at dozens of dining establishments.
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 12/18/2022-1/1/23.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
WFMZ-TV Online
Local breweries win ribbons in Pa. Farm Show contest
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Some local beers have won top honors at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Lost Tavern Brewing's Slashing Pumpkins, a Russian imperial stout brewed with pumpkins and fall pie spices, won first place in the stout category. The brewery describes the beer as a big, hearty stout with...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Planning Commission examines proposed apartment complex
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission reviewed a sketch plan for an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon at City Hall. The proposal would be called Hanover Apartments and split-zoned between the cities of Allentown and Bethlehem. The plan calls for four, four- and five-story apartment buildings with 317 total units.
Longstanding Bucks County Bookshop Temporarily Closes Its Doors For Renovations, Updates to Store
The longstanding store is undergoing renovations before their full reopening. One of Bucks County’s most popular bookshops has announced their temporary closure so they can update their long-standing store. Farley’s Bookshop, located at 44 South Main Street in New Hope, has been one of the most popular shops in...
WFMZ-TV Online
LANTA announces route changes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some public bus routes are changing in the Lehigh Valley. The Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) announced several changes, effective Monday, Jan. 16. One of the goals is to provide more options to access jobs in Upper Macungie Township, Whitehall Township and South Bethlehem, LANTA said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Atiyeh's Bethlehem property touted as site of future LV Steam charter school
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Developer Abe Atiyeh's Bethlehem property on Center Street has a new proposed use: a charter school. Signs at the southeast corner of Center Street and Dewberry Avenue promote the "Lehigh Valley STEAM Academy Charter School." Many schools promote the STEM curriculum: science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Monroe County group hoping to keep former Boy Scout camp from being sold to developers
POLK TWP., Pa. - On a cold January Tuesday, a crowd with signs saying "Save Camp Trexler" are posted outside the camp in Polk Township, Monroe County. "Maintaining the lifestyle that we knew and know and are happy and proud to be a part of," said Michael Murphy, who is among the growing number of residents calling on the Boy Scouts not to sell the 755-acre Camp Trexler to developers.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: New grocery store to fill void on Bethlehem's South Side
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The new year is bringing a new grocery store to Bethlehem's South Side. Ideal Food Basket, offering a wide assortment of fresh produce, meats, baked goods and more, is expected to open in the second quarter of 2023 at 410 Montclair Ave. The renovated building previously housed...
WFMZ-TV Online
ArtsQuest announces another Musikfest headliner
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Another show has been announced for Musikfest 2023. Country artist Maren Morris will take the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets from $39-$99 go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.
WGAL
Fire destroys Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County
STRASBURG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A big fire that destroyed a business in Lancaster County has been ruled accidental by Pennsylvania State Police. The fire, which sent up thick plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away, burned at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road in Strasburg Township. The business is right next door to the Sight and Sound Theatres.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Reading, PA
Judy's On Cherry is a Mediterranean-inspired fine dining restaurant in the heart of downtown Reading. It features wooden vaulted ceilings and rustic-painted walls. The restaurant offers a variety of food and beverages, a large bar, and an outdoor patio. In addition to being an excellent venue for intimate dining, it is also a good choice for a large group. Aside from being a fine-dining establishment, Judy's On Cherry has some of the best decor and service in the town. It is a restaurant with a lot to offer, from free wifi to a fully stocked bar. The restaurant even has a hidden French garden that is sure to please.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton Historic District Commission advances apartment building
EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Historic District Commission on Monday night granted conceptual approval for a proposed six-story apartment building. The project, offered by developer Little Clove Realty LLC, is slated for 533-535 Northampton St., and is somewhat unique. The new building would be next to and attached partially to an existing five-story building at 527-529 Northampton St., owned by the same company.
WFMZ-TV Online
Watro announces office locations in Mahanoy City, Hazleton
Newly sworn-in state Rep. Dane Watro, R-116, Kline Twp., has announced two district office locations. His Mahanoy City office is at 1 W. Centre St., while his Hazleton office is at 145 E. Broad St., Suite 1. In a news release, the lawmaker said offices can assist constituents with issues,...
WGAL
Fallen power lines shut down road in Lehigh County, Pa.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Fallen power cables shut down a road on Monday in Lehigh County, Pa. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. Saucon Valley Road is closed in both directions between Lanark Road and PA-309 south of Allentown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Forks Twp. Supervisor announces run for Northampton County Council
EASTON, Pa. - A member of the Forks Township Board of Supervisors has announced a run for Northampton County Council. Kelly Keegan is seeking to represent District 2, which includes Easton, Wilson, Forks Township, and Palmer Township. Keegan said she would focus on, among other things, keeping property taxes down...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bach Choir of Bethlehem celebrates 125 years with concerts, events
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - How does America's oldest Bach choir celebrate 125 years of making music?. By sharing its love for the classical composer during a very special Bach at Noon concert at Central Moravian Church in Bethlehem. "This is the 125th Bach at Noon and it's also our 125th season...
Just Over the Bridge from Bucks County, This Small Town is a Great Place to Visit
A town very close to Bucks County has become a regular stop for both locals and visitors to the area, considered a companion to a popular town. Staff reporters for NJ.com wrote about the nearby town.
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilkes-Barre Area superintendent reviews building projects and plans
PLAINS TWP. — The Wilkes-Barre Area School District is planning a series of building projects that will be funded without new debt or higher taxes, Superintendent Brian Costello said during an address at Monday’s school board meeting. Plans include: a new administration office complex across from the new...
