Khloé Kardashian Shared Footage Of Herself Working Out After Responding To Claims That She Used A Diabetes Drug To Lose Weight

By Leyla Mohammed
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZqtGr_0k4WS85900

Khloé Kardashian is hitting back at claims that she used diabetic medication to lose weight .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YkoFJ_0k4WS85900
NBC / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

If you weren’t aware, Khloé has documented much of her fitness journey over the years, with her 2017 reality series, Revenge Body , and her book, Strong Looks Better Naked , both focused on the subject of weight loss .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJsc4_0k4WS85900
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

Similarly, the latter seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians saw the reality star memorably working out at 6 a.m. with her now-ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in her home gym every morning.

Instagram: @khloekardashian

Meanwhile, Khloé has also been open about getting a nose job and injections to alter her appearance, as well as using editing tools to tweak her photos on social media.

Instagram: @khloekardashian

“I love a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there. The same way I throw on some makeup, get my nails done or wear a pair of heels to present myself to the world the way I want to be seen and it’s exactly what I will continue to do unapologetically,” she said .

Instagram: @khloekardashian

This week, Khloé shared a series of pictures from a new photo shoot with Sorbet magazine .

Instagram: @khloekardashian

The photos quickly attracted heaps of attention online, with some social media users accusing Khloé of using a diabetes medication known as Ozempic to lose weight. Ozempic is a prescription drug used to help people with Type 2 diabetes manage their blood sugar levels.

Instagram: @khloekardashian

The unverified rumor that the Kardashians have used the drug began circulating after comedian Heather McDonald noted how popular the drug has become for weight loss in Hollywood .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GtnTq_0k4WS85900
Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“A lot of people are wondering, ‘What are the Kardashians using where they had such rapid weight loss and dropped it so quick and their bodies completely transformed?’” Heather questioned on her podcast.

Instagram: @khloekardashian

In the comments of Khloé’s recent Instagram post, one user wrote: “The fact she uses dibetic [sic] medication to get this skinny is disturbing.”

Instagram: @khloekardashian

But Khloé was quick to clap back, telling the user to stop making “assumptions.”

Instagram: @khloekardashian

“let’s not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people,” Khloé firmly wrote .

Instagram: @khloekardashian

Khloé later shared footage of herself working out on her Instagram story, letting fans know that she’s “getting back into the 6am workout groove.”

Instagram: @khloekardashian

“Now that winter break is over my 6am workouts are back so I can do carpool but today I am lucky and get to do it a little later! Getting back into the 6am workout groove is tough,” she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X6yQv_0k4WS85900
Instagram

This all comes just after Khloé slammed more Instagram users who speculated that she’d had work done to alter her face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4baouR_0k4WS85900
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The drama unfolded after Khloé said that her new clip-on bangs had “changed the shape” of her face. “Fun fact: I wore clip-on bangs for this shoot. It was fun to give a different look and not be committed. I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face. Would you ever get bangs?” she wrote alongside a photo of herself from the Sorbet shoot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tpZXC_0k4WS85900
Instagram

Several users were quick to question Khloé's caption, writing, “I don’t think it was the bangs that changed your face,” and, “Literally who is that??”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24c12k_0k4WS85900
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Khloé ended up responding to one of the comments: “I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who ‘looks up’ to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years. So recently the only change is the bangs. I didn’t know I had to do a running list.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21GYlv_0k4WS85900
Rachpoot / GC Images

“Either way, attacking someone is sad in my opinion. Unprovoked is the saddest part. If you are offended or don’t like what you see, you simply don’t have to say anything. I hope you have a great first week of the new year. Thanks for making mine so jolly,” she added.

Instagram: @khloekardashian

Comments / 0

