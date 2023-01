Cure your January blues with a vacation or staycation in Newport Beach! With sandy shores and sunny days even in the dead of “winter,” our coastal city is the perfect place to relax, explore and recharge this new year. Trade in your skis for some vitamin sea and soak up the winter sun! Whether your ideal vacation includes a trip to the spa, new culinary adventures or on-the-water activities, there’s no better time to experience Newport Beach’s laid-back seaside culture. Here are five hotel deals that’ll make your escape even sweeter this season!

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO