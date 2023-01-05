Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Detroit Pistons Face Off Against Red-hot Philadelphia 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll, winning 12 of their last 15 games, and are looking to continue this streak as they host the Detroit Pistons for a return game on Tuesday night. The team had an impressive road win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday with six players scoring in double figures and an efficient triple-double performance from James Harden.
NBA honors Clippers for ‘innovative’ ClipperVision service
The Los Angeles Clippers have been honored by the National Basketball Association for its innovative ClipperVision streaming service which debuted early this season. During the league’s annual Sales & Marketing Meeting in Miami, the Clippers were chosen to receive the NBA Team Innovation of the Year Award. The award recognizes teams for creating and executing […]
Isaiah Stewart leads Detroit Pistons with 20 points and 13 rebounds in loss to 76ers
The Detroit Pistons got off to a strong start in their matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, with Isaiah Stewart scoring 10 points early in the first quarter. However, as the game went on, the Pistons’ energy dissipated and fell 123-111 to the 76ers. Why It Matters: The...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
WKBN
Lowellville coach reaches career milestone in win
Lowellville rolled past Mineral Ridge 68-41 Tuesday night in boys' high school basketball action.
Watch Iowa recruit Ava Jones score in emotional return to basketball court in Kansas
Just six months after life-threatening injuries, Jones scored the opening basket in Tuesday’s game.
