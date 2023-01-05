ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Jim Harbaugh makes major move with Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos might have their next head coach in Michigan Wolverines frontman Jim Harbaugh. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Tuesday. Pelissero said on Good Morning Football that Harbaugh is “a top candidate” after speaking with the Broncos for...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed

The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
4 Detroit Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason

The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books and though the Detroit Lions came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs, they did win eight of their final ten games, and they are clearly one of the top 10 teams in the league. That being said, the goal for the 2023 season will be to win the NFC North and make a run in the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Let’s take a look at 4 current Lions who could be cap casualties during the offseason.
Jamaal Williams put NFL on notice after knocking Packers out of playoffs

On Sunday Night Football, Jamaal Williams and his Detroit Lions teammates were on a mission to knock Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers out of playoff contention. Williams and the Lions took care of business as they were able to hold on for a 20-16 victory at Lambeau Field. During the game, Williams had a pair of rushing touchdowns, giving him 17 on the season, which moved him past Barry Sanders for the most rushing touchdowns in a single season. Following the game, Williams spoke to reporters and he put the NFL on notice.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
3 Reasons the Detroit Lions Have Hope in 2023

As fans already know all too well, being a Detroit Lions supporter comes with its fair share of ups and downs. If we’re being honest, the roller coaster mostly features downs, as the franchise has only qualified for the postseason three times since 2000, heading into the current campaign. The narrative has centered around building a culture and restocking the cupboard for the future all too often.
Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker makes decision for 2023

Heading into the 2022 season, many believed that Erick All would be the top tight end for the Michigan Football team. But when All went down with an injury, it was Luke Schoonmaker who was asked to rise to the occasion, and that is exactly what he did. On an offense that had a plethora of weapons, Schoonmaker chipped in with 35 receptions for 418 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games with the Wolverines. Now, Schoonmaker has reportedly made his decision for 2023.
Predicting the Detroit Lions’ starting offense for Week 18 matchup vs. Packers

Here we go! In just a matter of hours, our Detroit Lions could have a golden opportunity when they take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. If the Lions can pick up a big win, they would finish their 2022 regular season with a 9-8, despite starting their season with a 1-6 record. If the Seahawks lose earlier in the day, the Lions could be playing for a playoff spot, but even if they are not, you can bet they will want to eliminate Aaron Rodgers and the Packers from playoff contention.
Colts submit requests to interview 2 Detroit Lions coordinators

The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books and the Detroit Lions finished off on a high note by defeating the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. With the win, the Lions finished their season with a 9-8 record, which is triple their win total from 2021 when they finished with a record of 3-13-1. Now, according to reports, the Indianapolis Colts want to interview a pair of Lions coordinators.
Barry Sanders has message for Jamaal Williams [Video]

The 2022 NFL regular season is a wrap and what a season it was for Detroit Lions running back, Jamaal Williams as he broke a record previously held by Barry Sanders. Heading into the season, most believed Williams would play second fiddle to D’Andre Swift but that was not the case as Swift was dealing with injuries throughout the year and Williams stepped in. Williams did not just step in for Swift, but he rushed for over 1,000 yards and 17 touchdowns, which breaks a record.
Michigan RB Blake Corum makes decision for 2023

It was a special season for Blake Corum and the University of Michigan football team as they defeated Michigan State, and Ohio State, and won a second-straight Big Ten Championship by defeating Purdue in the Big Ten Championship. Unfortunately, Corum suffered a knee injury in the Wolverines‘ game against Illinois, and he was unable to play for the remainder of the season. Now, Corum has made his decision for 2023.
Jim Harbaugh emerges as ‘top-candidate’ for NFL job following 2-hour interview

Will Jim Harbaugh be the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines by the time the 2023 season begins? Despite Harbaugh telling reporters that he expects to be the Wolverines’ head coach moving forward, there are various reports that he has interviewed, or will interview, for multiple NFL jobs. According to a report from Tom Pelissero, Harbaugh has already completed one interview.
Michigan DE Mike Morris declares for NFL Draft

Michigan Football got good news this afternoon when Blake Corum decided to stick around for another year. However, that high wave was quickly replaced with the bad news that defensive end Mike Morris is heading to the NFL. Why it matters: Morris was Michigan’s best pass rusher in 2022. The...
