Here we go! In just a matter of hours, our Detroit Lions could have a golden opportunity when they take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. If the Lions can pick up a big win, they would finish their 2022 regular season with a 9-8, despite starting their season with a 1-6 record. If the Seahawks lose earlier in the day, the Lions could be playing for a playoff spot, but even if they are not, you can bet they will want to eliminate Aaron Rodgers and the Packers from playoff contention.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO