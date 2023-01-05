Read full article on original website
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
Golden Globes 2023: Quinta Brunson Wins Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary
Quinta Brunson can add a Golden Globe to her burgeoning trophy case. Abbott Elementary‘s creator/star creator/producer/writer/star was named Best Actress in a Comedy Series at Tuesday’s ceremony. Brunson prevailed over fellow nominees Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday and Jean Smart (Hacks). Brunson is the first broadcast network star to prevail in the category since Tracee Ellis Ross won in 2016 for ABC’s’ black-ish. More from TVLineChris Harrison Breaks Silence on 'Messy' Bachelor Exit, Says Hollywood Should Be 'Nervous as Hell' About What 'I Know'Ratings: The Rookie Hits 2-1/2 Year High in Viewers; ABC's Will Trent Opens WellThe Rookie Recap: How Did #Chenford's Two (!) First Dates Go?Best of TVLineSuper Women: Empowering Words From Scandal, Handmaid's Tale, Game of Thrones, Veronica Mars and MorePeople's Choice Awards: This Is Us, Grey's Anatomy and More TV WinnersBillboard Music Awards: Post Malone, Kanye West and More 2020 Winners
Koe Wetzel Says “A Lot Of Older Women” Try To Kiss Him At Meet & Greets: “Full On Wet, Sloppy Stuff”
Koe Wetzel has never been one to shy away from the truth. And whether it be good, bad, or downright ugly, he’s always 100% himself, which is always what’s stuck out to me the most when it comes to his music. He recently sat down with Buddy Logan for a chat on Radio Texas Live, where he discussed his recent fifth studio album Hell Paso, his forthcoming country album, as well as some of the wild meet & greets he’s […] The post Koe Wetzel Says “A Lot Of Older Women” Try To Kiss Him At Meet & Greets: “Full On Wet, Sloppy Stuff” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
