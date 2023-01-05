ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the "Diamond and Silk" duo had died. "Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina," Trump posted.
Classified Documents In Biden's Private Office Related To Ukraine, Iran

A report from CNN is shedding some light on the classified documents that were discovered in a private office of a Washington think tank used by President Joe Biden. Lawyers for Biden found the documents, which were from his time as Vice President, in a locked closet at the offices of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement on November 2 while they were preparing to vacate the building.
WASHINGTON STATE
Why you should NEVER let the TSA scan your eye

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has slowly been incorporating new technology into its security lines for a while now, and now facial recognition programs at airports are one step closer to being widespread. In this clip, Glenn gives the latest news on the topic and he explains why you should NEVER let the government scan your eye…

