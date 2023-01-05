Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
US extends protection for ex-Trump aides from Iran threats
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration has again extended government protection to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of his top Iran aides due to persistent threats against them from Iran. In separate notices sent to Congress late last week, the State Department said the...
iheart.com
Classified Documents In Biden's Private Office Related To Ukraine, Iran
A report from CNN is shedding some light on the classified documents that were discovered in a private office of a Washington think tank used by President Joe Biden. Lawyers for Biden found the documents, which were from his time as Vice President, in a locked closet at the offices of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement on November 2 while they were preparing to vacate the building.
iheart.com
Why you should NEVER let the TSA scan your eye
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has slowly been incorporating new technology into its security lines for a while now, and now facial recognition programs at airports are one step closer to being widespread. In this clip, Glenn gives the latest news on the topic and he explains why you should NEVER let the government scan your eye…
Comments / 0