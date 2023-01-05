In a likely precursor to next September’s Emmys, Jeremy Allen White snagged Best Actor in a Comedy Series at Tuesday’s Golden Globes for his breakout work in Hulu’s The Bear. The Shameless vet (a TVLine Performer of the Year finalist) prevailed over fellow nominees Donald Glover (Atlanta), Bill Hader (Barry), Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building) and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building). “I love The Bear,” White said in accepting his trophy. “I love Carmy… [To] my cast and crew, if I’m good, it is because you are good.” The Bear is also nominated for Best Comedy Series. More from TVLineThe Bear Breakout Ayo Edebiri Sinks Sydney/Carmy 'Ship, Reveals What the 'Sexiest Relationship' Actually IsThe Bear Renewed for Season 2The TVLine Performer of the Week: Jeremy Allen WhiteBest of TVLinePeople's Choice Awards: This Is Us, Grey's Anatomy and More TV WinnersBillboard Music Awards: Post Malone, Kanye West and More 2020 WinnersOscars 2020: The 11 Best, Worst and Weirdest Moments From the Ceremony

20 MINUTES AGO