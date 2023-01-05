Read full article on original website
Donna Dean Riffel, 89, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. She was born Oct. 31, 1933 in Emporia, Kansas, to Lee Earl and Ruby (Viers) Brown. She attended school in Emporia until the family moved to Abilene where she graduated from Abilene High School...
Enterprise city council and rec commission meet to discuss details
Enterprise city officials met with the Enterprise Recreational Commission at the Enterprise Community Center Jan. 5, to discuss their proposal for the new playground they are trying to put in at Enterprise Park. The commission recently received a $50,000 donation from local woman Virginia Hoffman for the new equipment. With the donation, the commission believes they are set to move forward with the first phase of the project.
