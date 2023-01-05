ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

wbap.com

Family Suing Dallas ISD has Demand for District

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The family suing Dallas ISD in connection to their mother’s death has an ask of the district. The family of Sharla Sims is suing DISD for $20 million, alleging the district ignored repeated attacks by a special needs student on Sims, who was a special needs teacher.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

John Creuzot’s Four Criminal Court Commandments

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot has more than three decades of judicial experience, including 21 years as a felony district court judge. He was an early architect of using drug courts as a way to steer non-violent offenders into diversion programs, an approach so successful that former Gov. Rick Perry used it as a model for the state. He is on his second term as the county’s district attorney. D editor Tim Rogers asked him for lessons from some of his most memorable cases.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Escaped inmate arrested in Dallas after carjacking and police chase

DALLAS - A two-time escaped inmate is back in custody after a police chase in Dallas. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call from the Texas Department of Public Safety Monday afternoon about a suspect in a stolen Porsche. A DPS helicopter was following the car....
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Road Rage Shooting Investigated Along Central Expressway in Dallas: Police

Dallas Police are searching for the person who opened fire along Central Expressway Monday afternoon during a reported road rage incident, injuring at least one person. Police said a man was shot by an unknown person and that the shooter is not in custody. The victim was hospitalized and is said to be in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

4 hurt in explosion at Fort Worth elementary school

FORT WORTH, Texas - Four workers were taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hurt in an explosion at an elementary school in Fort Worth. It happened around 10 a.m. at Parkview Elementary School in the Keller Independent School District. Keller ISD said contracted workers were doing demolition work...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Critical Missing 12-Year-Old Dallas Boy Located

A 12-year-old boy reported missing in Dallas on Monday has been located and is safe. Because the juvenile child has been found, his name and image have been removed from this story. The Dallas Police Department did not elaborate on where the child was located or where he had been.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man with machete fatally shot by officers, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas - An investigation is underway into the officer-involved shooting death of a man who Fort Worth police said was armed with a machete. Police said a woman called 911 at 5:45 p.m. Saturday and said her adult son was possibly armed with a knife at her home in the 3500 block of Wedgworth Road S.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Mexican cartel leader 'El Gato' connected to Southlake slaying arrested

(CBSDFW.COM) - The Mexican Attorney General's Office announced the arrest of Beltran Leyva cartel member José Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez, aka El Gato, for the 2013 killing of Juan Jeus Guerrero Chapa in Southlake Town Square. The 43-year-old was gunned down in broad daylight with his wife sitting by his side in their Range Rover. Chapa was allegedly a lawyer for the notoriously violent Gulf Cartel drug trafficking organization. Chapa, who was sitting in the passenger's seat, was shot at least five times. Police said most of the bullets hit him in the upper torso. His slaying was the first killing in Southlake...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

Police identify victims killed in Dallas apartment shooting

DALLAS - Dallas police have identified two of the three people killed in a shooting that also injured two others at a Far North Dallas apartment complex early Friday morning. The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m., at the Landmark on the Valley Apartments on Spring Valley Road, just west of the Central Expressway.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

McKinney Police Investigating Motive in Child Stabbing

MCKINNEY (WBAP/KLIF) – The stabbing death of a 9-year-old boy in McKinney has rocked the community. The stabbing happened Friday at a home near Custer Road and Highway 380. According to Police, the man’s wife called Police. When Officers arrived, the man turned the knife on himself. His 9-year-old son was found stabbed to death in the garage.
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

Father accused of killing 9-year-old son in McKinney identified

MCKINNEY, Texas - McKinney police have identified the 39-year-old man accused of stabbing his 9-year-old son to death Friday. Ponnazhakan Subramanian was arraigned on a capital murder warrant and given a $1 million bond Sunday afternoon. He remains hospitalized for treatment of self-inflicted wounds, according to police. Police said Subramanian...
MCKINNEY, TX
CandysDirt.com

Dallas City Council to Revisit Lake Highlands ‘Hotel From Hell’ Rezoning at Feb. 22 Meeting

The ever-growing list of items deferred to 2023 is now facing a panel of Dallas City Council members, the majority of whom are seeking re-election. One such item is Zoning Case No. 22-2168. The site in question is an Extended Stay America Hotel that’s been a hotbed of criminal activity on the north side of Vantage Point Drive near Greenville Avenue. The owner wants to rezone it to build an apartment complex.
DALLAS, TX
dfwscanner.net

One killed, one badly hurt in crash near Denton

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash near Denton. On Sunday afternoon at 2:59pm, emergency responders from Krum and Denton County were dispatched to a crash at Farm to Market Road 1173 and Lovers Lane Road. Authorities say the driver of a pickup truck was...
DENTON, TX

