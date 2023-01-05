Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Orlando family searches for TBCD cure to save their son
ORLANDO, Fla. — According to the National Institutes of Health, about 30 million people in the United States live with a rare disease. But because there is little financial incentive for pharmaceutical companies to research those illnesses, rare conditions are not an industry priority. One Orlando family has spent...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WESH
Brevard County residents concerned about safety at pedestrian crossings near beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some residents in a Brevard County community are increasingly concerned about pedestrian crossings to the beach. They say drivers are ignoring signals. John Mauzer is one of them and has had his condo along A1A in Melbourne Beach for 20 years. One of his favorite...
fox35orlando.com
FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023
A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
fox35orlando.com
SpaceX gearing up for nighttime launch of OneWeb satellite mission from Florida
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is planning to send up a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Space Coast in a spectacular nighttime launch for OneWeb. The rocket will carry 40 satellites for the OneWeb Launch 16 Mission from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Monday, Jan. 9. Liftoff is scheduled for 11:50 p.m. ET.
Bay News 9
Some parents concerned despite increased security at Wekiva High School
APOPKA, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teen was shot in the parking lot at Wekiva High school in Apopka on Friday night. The shooting happened after a basketball game against Edgewater and sent the school into a lockdown. It also led to...
Central Florida tenant shoots landlord after dispute, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a landlord was shot in Sanford. On Saturday night, deputies responded to a shooting call on 120 South Crystal View. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to the arrest report, Michael Matthews was...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
Front moving into area will cool things down again. Here’s how low temperatures will go
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front is moving into the area this evening, Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said. Temperatures will fall from the record mid-80s this week, all the way back to the 40s by early Friday morning. The ‘coolest’ time of the year on average...
wqcs.org
McKee Botanical Gardens Hosts Jason Gamrath's Garden of Glass Exhibition
Vero Beach - Sunday January 8, 2022: McKee Botanical Garden will host Master Glass Artist Jason Gamrath's’ s Garden of Glass Exhibition from Friday, January 20 through Sunday, April 30, 2023. This colorful and thought-provoking exhibit celebrates the beauty and power in the natural world through the medium of...
allears.net
Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
Orlando theme park SeaWorld offering free admission to Florida preschoolers for the year
George Bernard Shaw once famously opined that youth is wasted on the young. And whether that particular sentiment is true or not is debatable, but what's not debatable is that the very youthful among us are going to have the chance to waste free admission to SeaWorld. The local theme park is bringing back their Preschool Card, offering gratis entrance to any Florida resident 5 years old or younger. Cardholders will be able to access the parks free through Dec. 31 of this year. Parents or guardians of eligible children must first register online and then claim the card in person at the park.
click orlando
2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were injured after a shooting in Volusia County, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach on Saturday. [TRENDING: Person of interest in slaying of Mount Dora couple now faces...
fox35orlando.com
DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced
ORLANDO, Fla. - A plan was announced Friday to introduce a bill into the Florida Legislature that would replace Walt Disney World's special self-governing power with a state-run board. The notice was posted on the website of Osceola County, which houses part of Disney World. Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing...
lacademie.com
13 Must-Try Restaurants When You Visit Titusville (Florida) 2023
It’s not easy to compose a list of the best restaurants in Titusville (Florida) since the town was best known for reasons other than its food scene. Visitors flock to Brevard’s northernmost city for its hiking activities, science education, tourist-luring landmarks, or community theaters. However, it doesn’t mean...
Arrest made in Osceola County beating death, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida man is behind in Seminole County after being arrested for manslaughter. Bryant Scott Demelo, 34, was arrested in Seminole County for an active warrant and is waiting to be extradited back to Osceola County. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Bay News 9
Disney World unions recommend members reject latest wage offer
ORLANDO, Fla. — After months of negotiations with Disney World on a new contract, the unions representing thousands of Disney workers are recommending that its members reject the company’s latest offer. What You Need To Know. STCU, a coalition of six unions representing thousands of Disney World workers,...
Bay News 9
Dry January brings new patrons into Orlando sober bar
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new year brings new resolutions, and for some people it means cutting back on drinking. Many take part in what’s called “Dry January" — a challenge to go alcohol-free for the entire month. One bar in Orlando offers the perfect alternatives for...
cbs12.com
Felon from Indian River County arrested in Las Vegas
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — What happens in Vegas, doesn't stay in Vegas. On Jan. 5, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said it captured Joshua Plauche, a violent felon, in Las Vegas. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office received information that Plauche was on a flight from...
hometownnewsbrevard.com
Locals scramble to fill void left by Petty's Meat Market closures
MELBOURNE — With the closing of the Wickham Road location in 2021, the empty hole left behind by Petty's Meat Market grew into a chasm when the Babcock Street store also shut its doors forever in October of 2022 after 46 years of service. Petty's Meat Market meant a...
