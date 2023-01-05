ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
Bay News 9

Orlando family searches for TBCD cure to save their son

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to the National Institutes of Health, about 30 million people in the United States live with a rare disease. But because there is little financial incentive for pharmaceutical companies to research those illnesses, rare conditions are not an industry priority. One Orlando family has spent...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023

A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

McKee Botanical Gardens Hosts Jason Gamrath's Garden of Glass Exhibition

Vero Beach - Sunday January 8, 2022: McKee Botanical Garden will host Master Glass Artist Jason Gamrath's’ s Garden of Glass Exhibition from Friday, January 20 through Sunday, April 30, 2023. This colorful and thought-provoking exhibit celebrates the beauty and power in the natural world through the medium of...
VERO BEACH, FL
allears.net

Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District

Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando theme park SeaWorld offering free admission to Florida preschoolers for the year

George Bernard Shaw once famously opined that youth is wasted on the young. And whether that particular sentiment is true or not is debatable, but what's not debatable is that the very youthful among us are going to have the chance to waste free admission to SeaWorld. The local theme park is bringing back their Preschool Card, offering gratis entrance to any Florida resident 5 years old or younger. Cardholders will be able to access the parks free through Dec. 31 of this year. Parents or guardians of eligible children must first register online and then claim the card in person at the park.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were injured after a shooting in Volusia County, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach on Saturday. [TRENDING: Person of interest in slaying of Mount Dora couple now faces...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

DeSantis-backed plan to take control of Disney's land announced

ORLANDO, Fla. - A plan was announced Friday to introduce a bill into the Florida Legislature that would replace Walt Disney World's special self-governing power with a state-run board. The notice was posted on the website of Osceola County, which houses part of Disney World. Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing...
FLORIDA STATE
lacademie.com

13 Must-Try Restaurants When You Visit Titusville (Florida) 2023

It’s not easy to compose a list of the best restaurants in Titusville (Florida) since the town was best known for reasons other than its food scene. Visitors flock to Brevard’s northernmost city for its hiking activities, science education, tourist-luring landmarks, or community theaters. However, it doesn’t mean...
TITUSVILLE, FL
Bay News 9

Disney World unions recommend members reject latest wage offer

ORLANDO, Fla. — After months of negotiations with Disney World on a new contract, the unions representing thousands of Disney workers are recommending that its members reject the company’s latest offer. What You Need To Know. STCU, a coalition of six unions representing thousands of Disney World workers,...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Dry January brings new patrons into Orlando sober bar

ORLANDO, Fla. — The new year brings new resolutions, and for some people it means cutting back on drinking. Many take part in what’s called “Dry January" — a challenge to go alcohol-free for the entire month. One bar in Orlando offers the perfect alternatives for...
ORLANDO, FL
cbs12.com

Felon from Indian River County arrested in Las Vegas

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — What happens in Vegas, doesn't stay in Vegas. On Jan. 5, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said it captured Joshua Plauche, a violent felon, in Las Vegas. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office received information that Plauche was on a flight from...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy