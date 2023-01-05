Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War
Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation
A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
Aviation International News
Airbus Falls Short of 2022 Delivery Target, Blames Supply Chain
Airbus fell short of meeting its 2022 delivery target by 39 airplanes, thanks to a supply chain environment company CEO Guillaume Faury said remains at a “very low point” during a Tuesday media call. The delivery tally of 661 airplanes represented just an 8 percent increase over the company’s total in 2021, when the company largely overcame Covid-related market “complexities” to exceed its delivery target of 600 aircraft by 11 units.
US extends protection for ex-Trump aides from Iran threats
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration has again extended government protection to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of his top Iran aides due to persistent threats against them from Iran. In separate notices sent to Congress late last week, the State Department said the...
Aviation International News
London Airports Aim To Boost Business Aviation Workforce
Seeking to expand the business aviation workforce, the UK’s Farnborough Airport will stage a careers day event on January 23. In addition to the management team of the London-area private airport, the event will feature some of its major tenants, including Flexjet, Air Charter Service, and Gulfstream. The latter company has a major maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility at the site.
China central bank steps up short-term liquidity injection ahead of long holiday
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s central bank ramped up a liquidity injection on Wednesday, offering fresh funds to the banking system for the first time this year to help meet seasonal cash demand before the long holidays.
Aviation International News
Nomad Adds Five Aircraft to Charter Fleet in 2022
Nomad Aviation added five long-range, large-cabin jets to its fleet in 2022, the Zurich, Switzerland-headquartered aircraft management and charter company announced today. Last year, the company added to its managed charter fleet a Bombardier Global XRS, Dassault Falcon 8X, and Gulfstream V and two G550s. They joined a G450, a Global 5000, and an Airbus ACJ319 bizliner.
Aviation International News
Used Business Aircraft Inventories Climb, Values Slip
Used business aircraft inventories continued to climb last month while asking values are declining, according to Sandhills Global’s latest marketplace report. Even so, aircraft values remain higher than a year ago, the company added. Specifically, preowned business turboprop inventories in the U.S. and Canada increased 3.18 percent month-over-month and...
