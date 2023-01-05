ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Staten Island Advance

NYC-themed boutique opens at Empire Outlets

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Lola Star was growing up in Detroit, Mich., she blasted disco tunes from a pink boom box while she circled her parent’s basement on roller skates. Dressed in her grandmother’s fringed flapper dress, dreaming of a life as a colorful showgirl, the young, free-spirited Star had ambitions of becoming a roller disco queen and filling the world with happiness. Today, most of those aspirations have come true.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Restaurant Week on Staten Island, plus everything you need to know about the NYC Winter Outing

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This year’s official NYC Restaurant Week features a record 12 eateries on Staten Island. NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the five boroughs of New York City, in partnership with Mastercard, is promoting the reservations packaged in a program called NYC Winter Outing 2023.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Babies ‘R’ Us makes a comeback: Flagship store to open at American Dream in N.J.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New and expectant parents will once again have a dedicated location in which to purchase all of those newborn essentials: Babies “R” Us, once a go-to destination for baby merch, has announced that it will return to the United States this summer, opening a 10,000-square-foot flagship store at the American Dream mega-mall in East Rutherford, N.J.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island entrepreneur Teresa Rampulla honored for her business accomplishments

Teresa Rampulla, Founder and CEO of She Media NY and Marketing Director and Advertising Sales Manager of Ferry Ads, was destined to be a Staten Island businesswoman. Rampulla was born and raised in Staten Island, where she began her professional career. As a teenager, Rampulla interned at the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce, where her mother, Amy Campbell, worked as Membership Director for almost twenty years.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Great grandfather, Charles Donald Dietsch, 87, passed away on Jan. 6, 2023, at Willow Springs Long Term Care Facility, Brick, N.J. He was raised on Staten Island before moving to Manalapan, N.J., in 2009 and settling in Brick, N.J., in 2017. Charles served in the United States Army from 1958-1960. From there, he worked at Sedutto Ice Cream Parlor before spending the next 30 years as a legal secretary for the law firm, Kaye Scholer, in New York, N.Y. Charles was also a legal stenographer and for many years taught classes in West Brighton. Charles enjoyed vacationing at Long Beach Island and Daytona Beach. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Own a Keurig? Monday is the deadline to claim money in K-Cup $10M settlement.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you own a Keurig, you may be eligible to file a claim and receive money as part of a $10 million settlement related to recyclable Keurig K-Cups. The settlement comes after an agreement over the labeling and advertising of K-Cups, which are single-serve coffee pods, that were labeled as recyclable. The plaintiffs alleged that consumers were misled to believe the products were widely recyclable — though the products usually still end up in landfills, according to the 2018 class action suit claim.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

A record-setting winter? Here’s the latest New York City has had to wait for snowfall.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A slow start to winter has already made this season the eighth-latest to experience a first measurable snowfall in New York City. Accumulation at the National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not surpassed one-tenth of an inch from the start of winter through Jan. 10, 2023 — just one day short of the seventh-latest start with no snow forecasted through the end of the week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Value retail chain Five Below to open a third Staten Island location

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Value retail chain Five Below, which offers a cache of bargain products priced between $1 and $5, is expanding its Staten Island presence, opening another location at the Forest Avenue Shoppers Town complex in Port Richmond. According to signage posted outside the strip mall’s 1481 Forest Ave. address, the new store is “coming soon,” and the company is currently in the process of hiring staff.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Little League: Snug Harbor LL’s new president striving to continue ‘lighting’ vision of his predecessor

It’s certainly not the easiest situation for new Snug Harbor Little League president Dennis Thomson and the loop’s Board of Directors. For starters, Thomson, who was voted president last November, has the daunting task of replacing local hero Anthony Varvaro — the PAPD cop and ex-MLB pitcher who tragically died in the early-morning hours of Sept. 11 last year — as prez. Varvaro, an ex-SHLL player who was in the president role for less than a year, was also Thomson’s brother-in-law.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Burgher Avenue is now one Whopper short of a meal. Burger King on the corner is closed temporarily for an overhaul.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Signs are down at the 1565 Hylan Boulevard Burger King in Dongan Hills. Does this mean that Whoppers are no more from the long-time flame-broilers?. According to the BK.com store locator, the operation is closed. But window signs assure a remodel is in the works. A company rep couldn’t be reached by deadline to offer more insight into the overhaul.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Does Pete Davidson have a new girlfriend?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Pete Davidson might have a new love interest. The actor from Staten Island was recently spotted in Brooklyn with his “Bodies Bodies Bodies” costar Chase Sui Wonders, according to TMZ. In photos obtained by the media outlet, Davidson and Wonders are seen at...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Knicks vs. Bucks prediction & odds: Use BetMGM promo code SILIVE3 for $200

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Knicks host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, and BetMGM Sportsbook has a perfect NBA-specific welcome offer to capitalize on the game. Click here to register and use our BetMGM promo code SILIVE3 to claim your chance at $200 in bonus bets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

