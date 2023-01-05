Read full article on original website
Cool Spaces: The oldest house on Staten Island is in Dongan Hills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thousands of Staten Island residents pass by the oldest house on Staten Island every day without a thought. This humble former Dutch Colonial farmhouse at 1476 Richmond Road in Dongan Hills was built in 1663; it is also one of the oldest houses in New York City.
NYC-themed boutique opens at Empire Outlets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Lola Star was growing up in Detroit, Mich., she blasted disco tunes from a pink boom box while she circled her parent’s basement on roller skates. Dressed in her grandmother’s fringed flapper dress, dreaming of a life as a colorful showgirl, the young, free-spirited Star had ambitions of becoming a roller disco queen and filling the world with happiness. Today, most of those aspirations have come true.
NYC Restaurant Week on Staten Island, plus everything you need to know about the NYC Winter Outing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This year’s official NYC Restaurant Week features a record 12 eateries on Staten Island. NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the five boroughs of New York City, in partnership with Mastercard, is promoting the reservations packaged in a program called NYC Winter Outing 2023.
How to watch Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing; jackpot at $1.1 billion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $1.1 billion, becoming the fifth largest jackpot in lottery history. The cash option will be at least $568.7 million. Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery jackpot drawing and how you can watch live....
Babies ‘R’ Us makes a comeback: Flagship store to open at American Dream in N.J.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New and expectant parents will once again have a dedicated location in which to purchase all of those newborn essentials: Babies “R” Us, once a go-to destination for baby merch, has announced that it will return to the United States this summer, opening a 10,000-square-foot flagship store at the American Dream mega-mall in East Rutherford, N.J.
Staten Island entrepreneur Teresa Rampulla honored for her business accomplishments
Teresa Rampulla, Founder and CEO of She Media NY and Marketing Director and Advertising Sales Manager of Ferry Ads, was destined to be a Staten Island businesswoman. Rampulla was born and raised in Staten Island, where she began her professional career. As a teenager, Rampulla interned at the Staten Island Chamber of Commerce, where her mother, Amy Campbell, worked as Membership Director for almost twenty years.
Staten Island obituaries for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Great grandfather, Charles Donald Dietsch, 87, passed away on Jan. 6, 2023, at Willow Springs Long Term Care Facility, Brick, N.J. He was raised on Staten Island before moving to Manalapan, N.J., in 2009 and settling in Brick, N.J., in 2017. Charles served in the United States Army from 1958-1960. From there, he worked at Sedutto Ice Cream Parlor before spending the next 30 years as a legal secretary for the law firm, Kaye Scholer, in New York, N.Y. Charles was also a legal stenographer and for many years taught classes in West Brighton. Charles enjoyed vacationing at Long Beach Island and Daytona Beach. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
Own a Keurig? Monday is the deadline to claim money in K-Cup $10M settlement.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you own a Keurig, you may be eligible to file a claim and receive money as part of a $10 million settlement related to recyclable Keurig K-Cups. The settlement comes after an agreement over the labeling and advertising of K-Cups, which are single-serve coffee pods, that were labeled as recyclable. The plaintiffs alleged that consumers were misled to believe the products were widely recyclable — though the products usually still end up in landfills, according to the 2018 class action suit claim.
A record-setting winter? Here’s the latest New York City has had to wait for snowfall.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A slow start to winter has already made this season the eighth-latest to experience a first measurable snowfall in New York City. Accumulation at the National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not surpassed one-tenth of an inch from the start of winter through Jan. 10, 2023 — just one day short of the seventh-latest start with no snow forecasted through the end of the week.
Value retail chain Five Below to open a third Staten Island location
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Value retail chain Five Below, which offers a cache of bargain products priced between $1 and $5, is expanding its Staten Island presence, opening another location at the Forest Avenue Shoppers Town complex in Port Richmond. According to signage posted outside the strip mall’s 1481 Forest Ave. address, the new store is “coming soon,” and the company is currently in the process of hiring staff.
Wild turkeys, windshield notes, and speed cameras: ‘Staten Island! The Musical!’ is happening this weekend
After an inaugural run at the National Lighthouse Museum Promenade, Staten Island! The Musical, an original musical comedy that celebrates our borough and its many characters that live here, is coming to the Avenel Performing Arts Center with a weekend of performances. Co-created by Matt Izzo and Sal Volpe, Staten...
Little League: Snug Harbor LL’s new president striving to continue ‘lighting’ vision of his predecessor
It’s certainly not the easiest situation for new Snug Harbor Little League president Dennis Thomson and the loop’s Board of Directors. For starters, Thomson, who was voted president last November, has the daunting task of replacing local hero Anthony Varvaro — the PAPD cop and ex-MLB pitcher who tragically died in the early-morning hours of Sept. 11 last year — as prez. Varvaro, an ex-SHLL player who was in the president role for less than a year, was also Thomson’s brother-in-law.
Speed cameras, more Vision Zero madness to follow us everywhere in New York State? (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – One of the better things about leaving the five boroughs and traveling elsewhere in New York State is that we drivers don’t have to worry as much about running afoul of Vision Zero. We can leave behind that constant, haunted feeling that we’re going...
NYC unveils plan to convert vacant office space; could create 20,000 new homes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A series of recommendations unveiled Monday could help create housing for New York City residents, according to a new report from Mayor Eric Adams’ office. The report, called the New York City Office Adaptive Reuse Study, makes 11 recommendations in three general areas that...
Burgher Avenue is now one Whopper short of a meal. Burger King on the corner is closed temporarily for an overhaul.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Signs are down at the 1565 Hylan Boulevard Burger King in Dongan Hills. Does this mean that Whoppers are no more from the long-time flame-broilers?. According to the BK.com store locator, the operation is closed. But window signs assure a remodel is in the works. A company rep couldn’t be reached by deadline to offer more insight into the overhaul.
Deal averts nurses strike at Manhattan hospitals; negotiations continue as deadline looms
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A nurses strike planned at two major Manhattan hospitals was averted Sunday after a deal was reached that guaranteed a pay raise and an improvement of staffing standards. The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) said nurses at Mount Sinai Morningside and West reached a...
Does Pete Davidson have a new girlfriend?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Pete Davidson might have a new love interest. The actor from Staten Island was recently spotted in Brooklyn with his “Bodies Bodies Bodies” costar Chase Sui Wonders, according to TMZ. In photos obtained by the media outlet, Davidson and Wonders are seen at...
NYPD officer reportedly assigned to Staten Island dies in jump from Queens building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A police officer jumped to his death from an apartment building in Elmhurst, Queens, on Tuesday, the NYPD confirmed. The officer was assigned to Staten Island’s 121st Precinct, according to multiple media reports. The officer was discovered just before 12:30 p.m. at the Lefrak...
Knicks vs. Bucks prediction & odds: Use BetMGM promo code SILIVE3 for $200
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Knicks host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, and BetMGM Sportsbook has a perfect NBA-specific welcome offer to capitalize on the game. Click here to register and use our BetMGM promo code SILIVE3 to claim your chance at $200 in bonus bets.
‘The Wanderers’ get an education at one of NYC’s iconic music stores: Castellano’s House of Music
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - If music has a home office on Staten Island, that place might very well be Castellano’s House of Music. The long-standing, family-owned shop, with two locations, is a place where generations of Staten Islanders have gone for music lessons and to buy guitars, basses and other instruments.
