ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Channel

Monday Scramble: Collin Morikawa's short-game woes lead to historic collapse

Collin Morikawa comes undone, Jon Rahm roars home, Xander Schauffele exits early, Augusta National extends a welcome invite and more in this season-opening edition of the Monday Scramble:. In his short but spectacular career, Collin Morikawa has developed a reputation as a quick study. He graduated on time from Cal’s...
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision

A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
FORT WORTH, TX
Golf Channel

Chamblee dissects Morikawa's Sentry TOC collapse

After a winless 2022, Collin Morikawa appeared to be getting off to the right start at the Sentry Tournament of Champions until Jon Rahm pulled off a historic come-from-behind victory. The Golf Central crew discusses where Morikawa goes from here.
CHAMBLEE, GA
Golf Channel

USGA tabs Winged Foot for its seventh U.S. Open, in 2028

For the seventh time, the U.S. Open will head to Winged Foot in 2028. The USGA made the announcement Monday as Winged Foot’s West Course, the 1923 A.W. Tillinghast gem located in Mamaroneck, New York, is set to match Baltusrol as the second-most visited host site in the championship’s history, behind only Oakmont (nine).
MAMARONECK, NY
Golf Channel

Winner's bag: Sentry Tournament of Champions winner Jon Rahm

Here's a look at the equipment Jon Rahm used to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions for his eighth career PGA Tour victory. DRIVER: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft. FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (16 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 85...
KTLA

NBA honors Clippers for ‘innovative’ ClipperVision service

The Los Angeles Clippers have been honored by the National Basketball Association for its innovative ClipperVision streaming service which debuted early this season. During the league’s annual Sales & Marketing Meeting in Miami, the Clippers were chosen to receive the NBA Team Innovation of the Year Award. The award recognizes teams for creating and executing […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golf Channel

Culp's Corner: Course preview, player power rankings for the Sony Open

The PGA Tour hops over to Oahu for this week's Sony Open at Waialae Country Club. There is a lot of continuity when it comes to this event as Waialae has been hosting since the inaugural 1965 edition and Sony has been sponsoring the event since the 1999 edition. The...
Golf Channel

Memorable moments from the Sony Open in Hawaii: Wie, Aoki, JT's 59

Waialae Country Club has been an integral stop on the PGA Tour calendar since 1965 and has produced many indelible moments throughout the years. As we look forward to the first full-field event of 2023, let's first reflect back at some of the Sony Open in Hawaii's top moments. Teenager...
HAWAII STATE
Golf Channel

How to watch: Live stream schedule for Sony Open in Hawaii, Hero Cup

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted. All events listed...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy