Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida LandMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study ShowsL. CaneFlorida State
2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving AmericaL. CaneFlorida State
Teacher Becomes Popular for Joining a Dance-off with her Students, Twitter Praises HerMaya DeviRiverview, FL
2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving America
Many people have felt the itch to travel after the lifting of pandemic restrictions. It's arguably nice to have the option to visit other places again. However, recently, some new traveling obstacles have become apparent.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
City’s New ‘All Abilities Park’ Is For Everyone
Joshua Morales was just 7 years old the first time he remembers how different he was from the other kids. He was at a birthday party with friends, who were all running around and playing and going down a slide. Although he was confined to a wheelchair, Morales managed to pull himself out of his chair to try to go down the slide as well. Some kids laughed and pointed.
thatssotampa.com
Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America
Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
fox13news.com
Weekend gun violence: 3 dead after 5 shootings around Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - At least five people were injured, including several children, and three lost their lives during five separate shootings around the Bay Area over the weekend. A domestic dispute in Clearwater, a disagreement on a basketball court in St. Petersburg and a fight between relatives in Riverview all escalated due to the presence of firearms.
wild941.com
This Tampa Donut Shop Is One Of The Best In America
All this week I have been writing about food, and it has made me one hungry girl. I have never been to this donut shop but I will be trying it out this weekend. According to yelp, Hole In One Donuts is one of the 50 best donut shops in America. There are so many donuts to choose from but guest who frequent the shop have made some recommendations. They say you must try the giant glazed cinnamon rolls, apple fritters and strawberry cake donuts.
Family devastated after fire destroys their Pasco County home
The McGarry family has been living out of a hotel for almost a week after their home on Domino Drive in Holiday burned down just four days into the new year.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota church brings snow to downtown
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First Sarasota Church celebrated its first-ever snow day on Sunday morning. Lee’s Ice in Sarasota dropped off 10 tons of ice that crews turned into snow. Kids were able to go tubing, build snowmen, and have snowball fights. “They came out the doors and you...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Siesta Key Restaurants | Siesta Key, FL
Siesta Key, laden with white quartz sand beaches on the north end and fragile turtle nesting grounds on the south, is a little slice of tropical heaven just off Sarasota, Florida. At the time of writing, big developers are on the horizon, but it still holds its small-town beach-bum vibe, particularly during the off-season.
wild941.com
St. Petersburg Restaurants You Must Visit
This list is making me hungry. According to gettingstamped.com below are some of the top restaurants you must visit in St. Petersburg. As a St. Petersburg resident, I am always looking for good places to eat. Many of these places are also great to take a date to, and yes I treat men to a nice dinner sometimes as well. From steakhouses, to grilled cheese these are the best places to go eat in St. Pete!
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.
With property prices seemingly on the rise and rising quickly in Tampa, there is a lot of talk about a real estate bubble in the US and dire predictions that the so-called bubble could burst, leading to a lack of confidence on the part of investors and people seeking a second home. But while this talk of a bubble may be true in some parts of America, it isn’t justified in Florida, particularly in the Tampa Bay and Clearwater areas.
Longboat Observer
Owen’s Fish Camp plans March opening in Lakewood Ranch
Although supply shortages have slowed down the construction of Owen’s Fish Camp at Center Point in Lakewood Ranch, co-owner Mark Caragiulo remains undaunted. “We’re taking our time, doing it right,” he said. Caragiulo said he hopes to open the restaurant in March, and his customers will find...
Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular food chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of fruit cobblers and giant cookies, you may be excited to learn that the Peach Cobbler Factory will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Tampa this week on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
High bacteria levels at 2 Tampa beaches due to possible fecal pollution: officials
A health advisory has been issued for the beaches at Picnic Island and Cypress Point due to high bacteria levels, according to the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County.
Cross retrieved at 117th annual Epiphany Celebration in Tarpon Springs
Teenage boys from the community dive into the bayou to retrieve it. The diver who finds it is blessed for the entire year.
mynews13.com
More apartments and no grocery store: Residents frustrated over South St. Pete redevelopment plans
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Local developer Stoneweg US is moving forward with plans to redevelop South St. Petersburg’s Coquina Key Shopping Plaza. During a development review commission meeting Wednesday, committee members discussed the details of Stoneweg’s plan to level the plaza and create a mix of apartments and retail space. A representative for Stoneweg didn’t provide any update on a potential grocery store tenant, something the community has been pushing for.
fox13news.com
Residents of a Sarasota condo community not eligible for county help to remove Hurricane Ian debris
SARASOTA, Fla. - A group of Sarasota retirees are fed up with piles of debris from Hurricane Ian that have been sitting outside their homes for months. Lori Melton keeps her dog close whenever she steps outside. "My poor little dog I can’t walk her by here at night. It’s...
sarasotamagazine.com
How Bad Is Red Tide at Our Beaches?
We wish we had only good news to report, but it looks like this weekend’s forecast has some red tide in store. While the holidays gave us a break from red tide, the recent warm weather may have brought the harmful algal bloom back to our beaches. Reports of dead fish and malodorous winds have been reported in many spots along the coast of Southwest Florida.
Man fatally shot in Tampa; police investigating
The Tampa Police Department was called to the area of 19th Street and 28th Avenue and found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
