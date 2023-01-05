Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WRBI Radio
Miss Decatur County is 1st runner up at Indiana State Fair Pageant
Indianapolis, IN — Miss Decatur County Ellie Acra was chosen first runner-up in the Miss Indiana State Fair Pageant on Sunday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Acra finished behind Miss Hancock County Claire Bishop, who will reign over the 2023 Indiana State Fair. The second, third, and fourth runners-up...
WISH-TV
First curling-only facility in Anderson set to open Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Curling, a sport called “chess on ice” by some, has a new home in Madison County. The Circle City Curling Club, a nonprofit founded in 2007, is opening the first curling-only facility in Anderson. Over the past year, 40 volunteers worked together to build...
Current Publishing
Homebuilder Paul Estridge dies Jan. 8 at age 65
Paul Estridge Jr., a Hamilton County developer and restaurant owner, died Jan. 8 at age 65. A Westfield resident, Estridge was an owner of Carmel-based Estridge Homes, part of a family of companies launched by his father in 1967. The companies worked to develop more than 35 neighborhoods and 9,000 homes in the Indianapolis area.
shelbycountypost.com
Northwestern Consolidated Schools administration building suffered water damage over holiday break
FAIRLAND -- Chris Hoke got a phone call the day after Christmas while on a family vacation in Hilton Head, South Carolina, to tell him there was three inches of water in his office back home. Instead of enjoying family time and even a round of golf, Hoke, the Northwestern...
shelbycountypost.com
J.R. Showers III, 69, of Shelbyville
J.R. Showers III, 69, of Shelbyville, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at MHP surrounded by family. He was born August 10, 1953, the son of Joe and Martha (Tuerff) Showers. On December 18, 1976, he married the love of his life Carol (Willey), and she survives. He was preceded in death by his parents.
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
shelbycountypost.com
Column: Tippecanoe and Typewriters Too
As I peddled my Schwinn out Morristown Road to the headquarters of the Shelby County Post, thoughts were racing through my mind faster than I could peddle. The Shelby County Post is affiliated with local radio station Giant FM, and it is in the same building I toured as a Cub Scout in the early 1960s. In those days, the radio station was known as WSVL, the Giant of the Blue River Valley.
buildingindiana.com
Battery Supplier Investing $75M, Adding 75 Jobs
Soulbrain MI, a tier one supplier for the electric vehicle industry, announced plans to establish operations in Kokomo, creating up to 75 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2025. “Indiana is uniquely positioned to be a leader in innovating the future of mobility and producing new, electric solutions that...
shelbycountypost.com
Seniors lead Triton Central to Shelby County Boys Basketball Tournament title
Isaac Morgan scored 12 of his game-high 25 points in the second quarter to propel Triton Central to a 68-54 victory Saturday night in the championship game of the Shelby County Tournament in Morristown. Morgan helped the Tigers (10-3) outscore Waldron 17-7 in the quarter to build a 32-18 advantage.
korncountry.com
Columbus firefighter retires after nearly three decades
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) has announced the retirement of Battalion Chief Jeff Cain, a 28-year CFD veteran. He joined the department in 1994. During his career, Battalion Chief Cain rose through the ranks; earning officer promotions to Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain before being promoted to Battalion Chief in 2019. During his career, Cain obtained certifications as an Emergency Medical Technician, Hazardous Materials Technician, Rope Rescue Technician, Vehicle and Machinery Extrication Technician, and Fire Officer I.
bsquarebulletin.com
Bloomington answers request for mural under new court-ordered art policy: No, but we have questions
The city of Bloomington has now responded to an application submitted in December by Indiana University student Brian Reynolds for the installation of a mural on Kirkwood Avenue that says “All Lives Matter.”. In its response, the city has told Reynolds that such a mural, with words and letters,...
shelbycountypost.com
Class 2A, No. 13 Triton Central keeps rolling with Shelby County Tournament title
Without its leading scorer in the lineup, Waldron knew it would have a tough time keeping up with Class 2A, No. 13 Triton Central in the championship game of the Shelby County Tournament. Four Triton Central seniors brought the county tourney trophy back to Fairland while a dynamic freshman captured...
FireRescue1
Ind. widow sues governments, first responder agencies over response time, husband's death
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Tipton County woman is suing multiple governments and first responder agencies, alleging the death of their husband could've been avoided if ambulances arrived more quickly. Rachel Peace, as the representative to her late husband's estate, filed a civil tort lawsuit in September over the...
The central Indiana landmark that was named the coolest offbeat attraction in the state
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. — Some U.S. landmarks are known all over the world: the Golden Gate Bridge, the Gateway Arch, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. A new list is celebrating American attractions on the opposite end of the spectrum. The latest episode of Mental Floss’ The List Show series has combed the country far […]
thedailyhoosier.com
Rapidly improving 2024 big man Derik Queen gives thoughts on IU basketball, overall recruitment
LAPORTE, Ind. — A year ago Derik Queen was toiling behind the scenes as a sophomore, not seeing the floor much for the prestigious Montverde Academy basketball program after transferring in from Baltimore, Md. Although he is a 5-star prospect, that first year wasn’t altogether surprising at the national...
1017thepoint.com
"BATMAN" RUNNING FOR MAYOR OF RICHMOND
(Richmond, IN)--Richmond has another candidate for Mayor (sfx 31444). He’s David Carpenter, who you probably know better as Richmond’s Batman. Carpenter indicated over the weekend that he filed the necessary documentation last week. Carpenter is known for showing up as Batman in numerous locations around town, including a favorite spot near the entrance to the Kroger Plaza. Candidates have until early next month to file.
Current Publishing
Noblesville explores redevelopment of former Firestone property
The city of Noblesville is looking at redeveloping a former Firestone tire plant property that closed more than a decade ago, although it remains unclear what will go there. Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations LLC, based in Nashville, recently donated most of the property at 1700 Division St. to the city. Bridgestone formerly operated a rubber products manufacturing facility at the site from 1936 to 2009.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
