ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBI Radio

Miss Decatur County is 1st runner up at Indiana State Fair Pageant

Indianapolis, IN — Miss Decatur County Ellie Acra was chosen first runner-up in the Miss Indiana State Fair Pageant on Sunday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Acra finished behind Miss Hancock County Claire Bishop, who will reign over the 2023 Indiana State Fair. The second, third, and fourth runners-up...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

First curling-only facility in Anderson set to open Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Curling, a sport called “chess on ice” by some, has a new home in Madison County. The Circle City Curling Club, a nonprofit founded in 2007, is opening the first curling-only facility in Anderson. Over the past year, 40 volunteers worked together to build...
ANDERSON, IN
Current Publishing

Homebuilder Paul Estridge dies Jan. 8 at age 65

Paul Estridge Jr., a Hamilton County developer and restaurant owner, died Jan. 8 at age 65. A Westfield resident, Estridge was an owner of Carmel-based Estridge Homes, part of a family of companies launched by his father in 1967. The companies worked to develop more than 35 neighborhoods and 9,000 homes in the Indianapolis area.
WESTFIELD, IN
shelbycountypost.com

J.R. Showers III, 69, of Shelbyville

J.R. Showers III, 69, of Shelbyville, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at MHP surrounded by family. He was born August 10, 1953, the son of Joe and Martha (Tuerff) Showers. On December 18, 1976, he married the love of his life Carol (Willey), and she survives. He was preceded in death by his parents.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs

Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Column: Tippecanoe and Typewriters Too

As I peddled my Schwinn out Morristown Road to the headquarters of the Shelby County Post, thoughts were racing through my mind faster than I could peddle. The Shelby County Post is affiliated with local radio station Giant FM, and it is in the same building I toured as a Cub Scout in the early 1960s. In those days, the radio station was known as WSVL, the Giant of the Blue River Valley.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
buildingindiana.com

Battery Supplier Investing $75M, Adding 75 Jobs

Soulbrain MI, a tier one supplier for the electric vehicle industry, announced plans to establish operations in Kokomo, creating up to 75 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2025. “Indiana is uniquely positioned to be a leader in innovating the future of mobility and producing new, electric solutions that...
KOKOMO, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus firefighter retires after nearly three decades

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) has announced the retirement of Battalion Chief Jeff Cain, a 28-year CFD veteran. He joined the department in 1994. During his career, Battalion Chief Cain rose through the ranks; earning officer promotions to Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain before being promoted to Battalion Chief in 2019. During his career, Cain obtained certifications as an Emergency Medical Technician, Hazardous Materials Technician, Rope Rescue Technician, Vehicle and Machinery Extrication Technician, and Fire Officer I.
COLUMBUS, IN
1017thepoint.com

"BATMAN" RUNNING FOR MAYOR OF RICHMOND

(Richmond, IN)--Richmond has another candidate for Mayor (sfx 31444). He’s David Carpenter, who you probably know better as Richmond’s Batman. Carpenter indicated over the weekend that he filed the necessary documentation last week. Carpenter is known for showing up as Batman in numerous locations around town, including a favorite spot near the entrance to the Kroger Plaza. Candidates have until early next month to file.
RICHMOND, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville explores redevelopment of former Firestone property

The city of Noblesville is looking at redeveloping a former Firestone tire plant property that closed more than a decade ago, although it remains unclear what will go there. Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations LLC, based in Nashville, recently donated most of the property at 1700 Division St. to the city. Bridgestone formerly operated a rubber products manufacturing facility at the site from 1936 to 2009.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
KISS 106

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were 18-43-48-60-69 with the Powerball of 14. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy