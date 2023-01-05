Figment Popcorn Bucket Returning With Special EPCOT 40 Strap for 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Read full article on original website
Do you ever wonder how you’d go about day-to-day life if you were famous?. No? Just us? Well, imagine you’re pretty recognizable — but you still want to visit the Happiest Place on Earth. You’d probably have to wear some sort of disguise right? Luckily, one celebrity has come along to show us just how it’s done!
WDW News Today
New Disney100 Standard and Magic Key Holder Exclusive Popcorn Buckets Arrive at Disneyland Resort
The Disney 100th anniversary celebrations kick off at Disneyland Resort on January 27, but the merchandise is starting to arrive already. The new Magic Key Holder exclusive popcorn bucket and a standard bucket are now available. Disney100 Popcorn Bucket – $12.25. The popcorn bucket is the standard white with...
WDW News Today
Hybrid Disney Employees Must Return to Office, Disney Teases TRON Lightcycle / Run Opening Date, La Brea Bakery Permanently Closes in Downtown Disney, & More: Daily Recap (1/9/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 9, 2023.
WDW News Today
Magic Key Holder Exclusive Disney100 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Collectible Print Now Available at Disneyland Park for a Limited Time
Today the Disneyland Magic Key Instagram page posted an image of a Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse collectible print now available at Disneyland Park for a limited time. The print, which is available now through January 18, features Mickey and Minnie Mouse, stylized like the most recent Mickey Mouse cartoons and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction, holding hands as they head towards Sleeping Beauty Castle.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Rides and Hotel Voted BEST in the World
As Disney fans, it doesn’t surprise us that Disney attractions and hotels are some of the best in the world. Disney Imagineers are generally WAY above the competition when it comes to theming AND technology. It seems that the industry, in general, understands this, too, because Disney just recently won BIG in the Theme Park Insider awards.
WDW News Today
Cast Member Union Recommends Rejecting Disney’s $1 Pay Raise Offer
The Services Trades Council Union, the union representing more than 42,000 Cast Members at Walt Disney World, has recommended its members reject an offer of $1 per year pay rise from Disney, who claimed at the time it was “their best offer.”. Negotiations over the contract, which expired in...
disneyfoodblog.com
Neff Releases a MASSIVE Disney Collection Online!
Are you ready for some more Disney merchandise? Get your wallets prepared, people. and designer ears in the past, and now it’s time for yet another collection. This time, you can get a TON of new Fantasia shirts, pants, hats, and more with Neff’s online collection!. Neff has...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Will Not Need Reservations to Visit in Afternoons
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will soon be able to visit the parks after 2 p.m. on afternoons without a reservation. This does not include Magic Kingdom on Saturdays and Sundays, when a reservation will still be required. “Beginning in the next few months, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will...
WDW News Today
Home Store and WonderGround Gallery Moving, New Name Announced for Jazz Kitchen at Downtown Disney District
As part of the ongoing reimagining of Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort, the Disney Home Store and WonderGround Gallery will be moving. They are currently near the center of Downtown Disney District, but will close on January 9, 2023. They will move to the west side of the shopping...
WDW News Today
Disneyland Guests to Receive Complimentary Digital Downloads of On-Ride Photos During Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration
In honor of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration, Disneyland Resort will be offering free Disney PhotoPass downloads to all guests. This will begin on February 4 and continue throughout the celebration. “So many of us have treasured memories captured in the form of attraction photos – whether it’s...
WDW News Today
Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro to Speak at SXSW 2023
Josh D’Amaro, Disney Parks, Experiences & Products Chairman, will be one of the speakers at this year’s SXSW 2023 conference this March. SXSW will take place from March 10-19, 2023, in Austin, Texas. D’Amaro will host a featured session panel – Creating Happiness: The Art & Science of...
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — Dirty Parks, the 100 Years of Wonder Celebration Begins, and Discussing the Disney Dining Plan!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, January 8th at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. People have been asking for the return of the Disney Dining Plan, but Disney has released a new alternative. Are we excited about it?. We’re back with more news and...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Earl of Sandwich Temporarily Taking Over Former La Brea Bakery, Opening in February, & Other Downtown Disney District Updates
Today, the Disney Parks Blog announced the return of Earl of Sandwich to the Downtown Disney District after having closed just last year due to the shopping district’s ongoing construction. Disney announced primarily that Earl of Sandwich would be coming back to the district yet again next month as...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 1/1/23 (New 50th Anniversary Snacks, 2023 Die-Cast Bus Set, & More)
Happy New Year from Magic Kingdom! It is a brand new year and we can’t wait to see all the new things to come this year at Disney parks. New limited time 50th Anniversary treats have been released in Magic Kingdom today and we plan on trying them all. We also plan on doing some shopping to see if there is any new merchandise. Without any further ado let’s get started.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Free Self-Parking Returns to Walt Disney World Hotels
Walt Disney World has walked back their parking fees at resort hotels. Guests with valid reservations will now receive free self-parking effective today. “Beginning this evening, Jan. 10, overnight self-parking will once again be offered complimentary to guests staying at Disney Resort hotels at Walt Disney World. This is a Disney difference many of you have asked us to bring back, and we’re happy to reintroduce it to make your vacation a little easier and more affordable – whether you’re road tripping across the country, renting a car or vacationing as a local Florida resident. As a reminder, Disney Resort hotel guests also continue to receive complimentary standard parking at Walt Disney World theme parks, daily early theme park entry (with valid admission and a park reservation) and complimentary on-site transportation options such as buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner.”
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Happily Ever After Returning to Magic Kingdom on April 3
Disney has confirmed that Happily Ever After will be returning to Magic Kingdom on April 3. Fan-favorite nighttime spectacular “Happily Ever After” returns to Magic Kingdom Park on April 3, featuring all-new projections down Main Street, U.S.A. “Disney Enchantment” will be offered through April 2. The...
WDW News Today
New Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Minnie Mouse Handbag at EPCOT
A Minnie Mouse handbag has been added to the Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary collection released at EPCOT last month. This collection utilizes reds and blacks, while the first Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary collection was purple and sparkly. Minnie Mouse Handbag – $44.99. The bag is black faux leather, with...
WDW News Today
Disney Genie+ to Include Attraction Photo Digital Downloads at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World guests who purchase Genie+ will receive complimentary digital downloads of attraction photos (on-ride photos). A date for the new benefit has not been announced. Disney’s announcement reads, “Beginning in the next few months, guests purchasing Disney Genie+ service will also receive digital downloads of their Disney PhotoPass...
