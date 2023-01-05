ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Figment Popcorn Bucket Returning With Special EPCOT 40 Strap for 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

Paris Hilton Shows How Celebrities Go Undercover at Disney Parks

Do you ever wonder how you’d go about day-to-day life if you were famous?. No? Just us? Well, imagine you’re pretty recognizable — but you still want to visit the Happiest Place on Earth. You’d probably have to wear some sort of disguise right? Luckily, one celebrity has come along to show us just how it’s done!
WDW News Today

Magic Key Holder Exclusive Disney100 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Collectible Print Now Available at Disneyland Park for a Limited Time

Today the Disneyland Magic Key Instagram page posted an image of a Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse collectible print now available at Disneyland Park for a limited time. The print, which is available now through January 18, features Mickey and Minnie Mouse, stylized like the most recent Mickey Mouse cartoons and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction, holding hands as they head towards Sleeping Beauty Castle.
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Rides and Hotel Voted BEST in the World

As Disney fans, it doesn’t surprise us that Disney attractions and hotels are some of the best in the world. Disney Imagineers are generally WAY above the competition when it comes to theming AND technology. It seems that the industry, in general, understands this, too, because Disney just recently won BIG in the Theme Park Insider awards.
HollywoodLife

Madonna & All 6 Kids, Ages 10 To 26, Dance ‘Under The Moon’ On Family Trip To Africa: Video

Madonna got down and boogied with her adorable family during their incredible getaway to Africa. The original Material Girl, 64, took to her Instagram to share a video of herself and her six kids — Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David, 17, Mercy, 16, twins Stella and Estere, 10 — dancing at night during a festive party. “Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓,” Madonna captioned the clip, apparently referencing the Maasai tribe in Kenya.
WDW News Today

Cast Member Union Recommends Rejecting Disney’s $1 Pay Raise Offer

The Services Trades Council Union, the union representing more than 42,000 Cast Members at Walt Disney World, has recommended its members reject an offer of $1 per year pay rise from Disney, who claimed at the time it was “their best offer.”. Negotiations over the contract, which expired in...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Neff Releases a MASSIVE Disney Collection Online!

Are you ready for some more Disney merchandise? Get your wallets prepared, people. and designer ears in the past, and now it’s time for yet another collection. This time, you can get a TON of new Fantasia shirts, pants, hats, and more with Neff’s online collection!. Neff has...
WDW News Today

Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro to Speak at SXSW 2023

Josh D’Amaro, Disney Parks, Experiences & Products Chairman, will be one of the speakers at this year’s SXSW 2023 conference this March. SXSW will take place from March 10-19, 2023, in Austin, Texas. D’Amaro will host a featured session panel – Creating Happiness: The Art & Science of...
AUSTIN, TX
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 1/1/23 (New 50th Anniversary Snacks, 2023 Die-Cast Bus Set, & More)

Happy New Year from Magic Kingdom! It is a brand new year and we can’t wait to see all the new things to come this year at Disney parks. New limited time 50th Anniversary treats have been released in Magic Kingdom today and we plan on trying them all. We also plan on doing some shopping to see if there is any new merchandise. Without any further ado let’s get started.
HAWAII STATE
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Free Self-Parking Returns to Walt Disney World Hotels

Walt Disney World has walked back their parking fees at resort hotels. Guests with valid reservations will now receive free self-parking effective today. “Beginning this evening, Jan. 10, overnight self-parking will once again be offered complimentary to guests staying at Disney Resort hotels at Walt Disney World. This is a Disney difference many of you have asked us to bring back, and we’re happy to reintroduce it to make your vacation a little easier and more affordable – whether you’re road tripping across the country, renting a car or vacationing as a local Florida resident. As a reminder, Disney Resort hotel guests also continue to receive complimentary standard parking at Walt Disney World theme parks, daily early theme park entry (with valid admission and a park reservation) and complimentary on-site transportation options such as buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner.”
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Happily Ever After Returning to Magic Kingdom on April 3

Disney has confirmed that Happily Ever After will be returning to Magic Kingdom on April 3. Fan-favorite nighttime spectacular “Happily Ever After” returns to Magic Kingdom Park on April 3, featuring all-new projections down Main Street, U.S.A. “Disney Enchantment” will be offered through April 2. The...
WDW News Today

New Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Minnie Mouse Handbag at EPCOT

A Minnie Mouse handbag has been added to the Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary collection released at EPCOT last month. This collection utilizes reds and blacks, while the first Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary collection was purple and sparkly. Minnie Mouse Handbag – $44.99. The bag is black faux leather, with...
WDW News Today

Disney Genie+ to Include Attraction Photo Digital Downloads at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World guests who purchase Genie+ will receive complimentary digital downloads of attraction photos (on-ride photos). A date for the new benefit has not been announced. Disney’s announcement reads, “Beginning in the next few months, guests purchasing Disney Genie+ service will also receive digital downloads of their Disney PhotoPass...
Hypebae

Mugler Announces First Live Runway Show in Three Years

Mugler has been the subject of an unparalleled resurgence in the last few years and now, it appears that the bodacious brand is finally capitalizing on its newfound success. Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader, re-shared an exclusive interview with WWD, announcing that the brand would “return to the Paris runway” on January 26 during Paris Couture Week. According to the publication, Mugler has scheduled its presentation for 8 pm at La Villette, which is set to follow a “see now, buy now” model featuring its Fall 2022/2023 collection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy