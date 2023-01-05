Though rare, visual decreases can occur within 1 day postoperatively after phacoemulsification surgery. Visual decreases are rare after phacoemulsification, but they can occur within 1 day postoperatively,1 according to professors Harry Rosen and Stephen Vernon from, respectively, the Charing Cross Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare National Health Service Trust, London, and the Ophthalmic Service, The Park Hospital, Nottingham, UK.

10 HOURS AGO