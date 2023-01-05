ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Ian Response

In late September 2022, before Hurricane Ian bore down on the Southwest Florida coast, Charleston Animal Society sprang into action. 80 cats and kittens were brought to Charleston Animal Society from the Humane Society of Naples, and the Collier County Domestic Animal Services in Florida. Both shelters were in the direct path of this monster hurricane.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Restaurant Week coming to Charleston this Thursday | LIST

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Get ready! Restaurant Week is just days away, and over 40 eateries are on this edition's list. That's more than 40 different restaurants to enjoy over an 11-day period at a discounted price!. Steak, seafood, or classic southern – there's something for everyone to enjoy...
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child

(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

24-hour indoor golf venue coming to West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new business set to open this month in West Ashley plans to give avid golfers 24/7 access to practice. CHS Golf is the latest venture from the D Fresh Hospitality Team, which owns restaurants like Ireland’s Own, Whiskey Jacks, and Southside 17. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The glue that holds everything together, that is how family describes prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share memories, worship and pray over his life. David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston trampoline park penalized for allowing teen employees to work outside federally allowed hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston trampoline park has been penalized after the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) discovered it allowed minor-aged employees to work outside of federally permitted hours. Summit Adventure Park Charleston, located on Ashley River Road, allowed 30 teenagers to work more than is allowed during the school week, according to the DOL’s […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Charleston area mall under new ownership

A Chicago-based real investment firm has taken over ownership of a Charleston-area mall. Singerman Real Estate has assumed full ownership over Citadel Mall, according to a news release. JLL has managed the center since February 2017 and will continue to serve as the management company moving forward, the release stated.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

DHEC: COVID-19 transmission high in 4 South Carolina counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that comes just weeks after the holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on Oct. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews clear residential fire in Georgetown Monday afternoon

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters in Georgetown are on the scene of a house fire on H McConnell Court. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, crews were dispatched to reports of a residential fire in the 200 block of H McConnell Court around 12:20 p.m. Monday. Limited details are available at this time. […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Officers make second arrest in deadly shooting at N. Charleston motel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting incident at North Charleston motel that left one person dead in October. Brooklyn Ionia Shania Mitchell, 22, was arrested Monday by North Charleston Police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force at a Summerville home. Mitchell faces charges of murder, two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to a release from the North Charleston Police Department.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
LEXINGTON, SC
live5news.com

2 injured in Berkeley Co. apartment shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating a Sunday night shooting in the Sangaree area that left two people injured. The sheriff’s office was called out shortly after 8 p.m. to the Parkway Village Apartments off Sangaree Parkway. At the scene, deputies say they found two...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man pleads guilty to 2019 shooting of 18-year-old Moncks Corner woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges of manslaughter after pleading guilty to shooting an 18-year-old woman on James Island. Brandon Dashaun Olumide Simmons appeared Charleston County Court Monday morning where he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 18-year-old Jamyiah Smith of Moncks Corner in January 2019. Simmons...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Downed power-lines close portion of Folly Road Blvd

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police closed Folly Road Boulevard between Wesley Drive and Fenwick Drive following a crash Saturday morning. According to the Charleston Police Department, a car crash brought power lines down across Folly Road Boulevard around 7:40 a.m. Saturday. CPD says it will take them some time to clear the roadways. Dominion […]
