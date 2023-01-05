There are plenty of suitors vying for Georgia’s affection in Ginny & Georgia, but only one of them made it down the aisle with her. The popular Netflix drama follows the titular mother and daughter duo putting their lives together (or trying to) after the death of Georgia’s husband. Georgia works tirelessly to give her daughter and son a better life in Wellsbury, Massachusetts, but her troubled past keeps creeping back up. In season one, her three love interests are introduced and each of them represents something different to her. It seemed at one point that Georgia wouldn’t choose anyone, but in the end, she puts her fears aside and goes through with it—but that still doesn’t guarantee a happy ending.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO