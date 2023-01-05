ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
wegotthiscovered.com

Elon Musk lambasts ‘tragic’ Jimmy Fallon for making fun of his son’s name

Elon Musk is none too happy with late-night host Jimmy Fallon for mocking his son’s name in a stand-up routine, calling it “tragic”. The late-night circuit is one of those strange television mainstays. Despite the sense nobody actually watches them live, they continue to do business for their networks thanks to social media. If your YouTube recommendations aren’t just an assortment of the two big Jimmy’s (Kimmel and Fallon) there must be something wrong with your feed.
wegotthiscovered.com

Pig believed to have been Logan Paul’s pet reportedly found sick and abandoned

An animal sanctuary rescued an abandoned pig that belonged to influencer and celebrity wrestler Logan Paul. While it has not been confirmed to be the specific pig from Paul’s socials, rescuers are concerned about the health of the abandoned animal. The Gentle Barn said the pig was “found alone...
wegotthiscovered.com

MODOK has finally been revealed for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and fans can rejoice as the mask comes off

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally given us our first proper look at MODOK, and it’s very good news for fans of comic-accurate suits and silliness. The trailer for the Ant-Man threequel has given the world what it’s been after since the first rumors of MODOK arose, with an unmasked peek at the character and it’s a very familiar face between the mask. After his presumed death at the very end of Ant-Man, Darren Cross is back as we get the glimpse of the fan favorite character MODOK.
wegotthiscovered.com

Does Andrew Tate have cancer? The latest rumors, explained

The topic of Andrew Tate continues to dominate the conversation as the consequences of his recent arrest remain in limbo. The disgraced social media personality who rose to infamy in 2022 over his misogynistic and pro-men’s rights opinions was arrested by Romanian authorities shortly before the New Year for allegations of human trafficking and rape. Now, rumors that the 36-year-old has cancer have begun to circulate.
wegotthiscovered.com

M3GAN’s body double isn’t just a killer dancer, but a karate master

As the titular character of M3GAN seems set to enter the horror hall of fame, the director of the already critically acclaimed movie, Gerard Johnstone, claims that a lot of this is down to the young actress who literally embodies the murderous doll. One of the biggest draws of the...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Stranger Things’ star’s rumored MCU role has fan-casters relishing victory

Despite having a known slate of films and television shows all the way through to 2026, we’re still somewhat in the dark as to what to expect from the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at least in terms of what characters are going to come and go, and who is going to play them.
wegotthiscovered.com

Who does Georgia end up with in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ season 2?

There are plenty of suitors vying for Georgia’s affection in Ginny & Georgia, but only one of them made it down the aisle with her. The popular Netflix drama follows the titular mother and daughter duo putting their lives together (or trying to) after the death of Georgia’s husband. Georgia works tirelessly to give her daughter and son a better life in Wellsbury, Massachusetts, but her troubled past keeps creeping back up. In season one, her three love interests are introduced and each of them represents something different to her. It seemed at one point that Georgia wouldn’t choose anyone, but in the end, she puts her fears aside and goes through with it—but that still doesn’t guarantee a happy ending.
wegotthiscovered.com

Kang is coming for the multiverse in new ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ trailer

We’re now officially just five weeks away from the inaugural chapter in the MCU’s shiny new era. Phase Five will take us ever closer to the grand conclusion to the Multiverse Saga in 2025’s Avengers: Secret Wars, and it’ll kick off with perhaps this saga’s most important installment yet, which may surprise some fans. Yes, it’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, due this February, and it just unleashed a new trailer (which you can catch above).
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer already has fans hyped for the return of the Avengers

We already knew that Kang the Conqueror would be surviving the events of the film, given that he’s the Multiverse Saga’s equivalent of Thanos, but judging by the ruthlessness with which he carried himself both in and out of combat in the new footage, it’s hard to say whether Ant-Man himself will also survive the ordeal.

