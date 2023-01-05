Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Tragedy Strikes: City Attorney Arrested for Killing Father and Son in High-Speed Hit-and-RunLarry LeaseFerris, TX
“Most Haunted Road In Dallas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSDallas, TX
New Buc-ee's south of Dallas to commence construction this monthAsh JurbergHillsboro, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Related
Dallas neighborhood demanding city officials stop speeding cars that have led to crashes, death
DALLAS — Residents of one North Texas neighborhood said they’ve been dealing with street racing and cars constantly speeding down the road all hours of the day. After one man died as a result of racing, the residents are demanding that city leaders do more to stop this.
dallasexpress.com
Crash Involving Fire-Rescue Truck Yields DWI
Firefighters responded to a crash involving a Dallas Fire-Rescue truck early Saturday morning. One woman was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) after being taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The accident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on the southbound side of N. Stemmons Freeway. Agencies were already on...
Car smashes into Denton apartment, lots of damage but no injuries
There’s a big mess to clean up at a Denton apartment building where a car veered out of control Monday – crashing into the living room of one unit at the complex on Carroll Boulevard a few blocks from the UNT campus.
fox4news.com
Suspect wanted for shooting 5 at Dallas apartment complex
DALLAS - Police identified a man wanted for a shooting in far north Dallas Friday morning that killed three people and injured two others. Dallas police are looking for 25-year-old Evin Geovanny Mata-Guzman. He allegedly shot five people in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the Central Expressway...
fox4news.com
Escaped inmate arrested in Dallas after carjacking and police chase
DALLAS - A two-time escaped inmate is back in custody after a police chase in Dallas. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call from the Texas Department of Public Safety Monday afternoon about a suspect in a stolen Porsche. A DPS helicopter was following the car....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Road Rage Shooting Investigated Along Central Expressway in Dallas: Police
Dallas Police are searching for the person who opened fire along Central Expressway Monday afternoon during a reported road rage incident, injuring at least one person. Police said a man was shot by an unknown person and that the shooter is not in custody. The victim was hospitalized and is said to be in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported.
Information wanted in connection to deadly Dallas shooting
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) has started investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Tuesday. Police are looking for anyone with information to come forward. According to DPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Peru Street on Jan. 10. When they got there,...
keranews.org
This North Texas charity fixes cars for free. ‘It was a godsend’
About a decade ago, Manuel Tellez’s pickup truck was in bad shape. The 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 was constantly overheating. "It was just one thing after another, and I didn’t have any money to get it repaired. And what I did is I went to a payday lender to take out a loan,” Tellez said.
Missing Dallas boy found safe
DALLAS — Dallas police say a boy that went missing has been found safe. Originally, the 12-year-old was reported to police after he was last seen on Jan. 9 in the 7600 block of South Westmoreland Road. Officers reported the following morning that he was found. Other local news:
dfwscanner.net
Intoxicated woman critically hurt after crashing into Dallas fire truck
Dallas police say a woman has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated after crashing into a Dallas fire truck. At around 2:30am this morning, Dallas firefighters were working a crash on I35E near Storey Lane when a woman collided into the back of a blocker unit. Blocker units are retired fire apparatus used to block highway scenes for personnel safety.
“Most Haunted Road In Dallas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Dallas, the bustling city in the state of Texas, is home to a number of haunted roads that are sure to send shivers down your spine. Here are the five most haunted roads in Dallas that you should avoid if you're faint of heart:
dfwscanner.net
One killed, one badly hurt in crash near Denton
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash near Denton. On Sunday afternoon at 2:59pm, emergency responders from Krum and Denton County were dispatched to a crash at Farm to Market Road 1173 and Lovers Lane Road. Authorities say the driver of a pickup truck was...
Man wounded in west Fort Worth hotel shooting
A man is in the hospital after being shot early Monday in west Fort Worth. Just a few minutes after 4 a.m. police got 911 calls from a man saying he’d just been shot at a Hampton Inn on I-30 and Green Oaks
Plano police investigating the death of a child brought to hospital late Sunday night
Plano police are still investigating the death of a child brought to the emergency room late Sunday night. Police say just before midnight a parent brought the child to Medical City Plano for medical treatment
fox4news.com
Man with machete fatally shot by officers, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - An investigation is underway into the officer-involved shooting death of a man who Fort Worth police said was armed with a machete. Police said a woman called 911 at 5:45 p.m. Saturday and said her adult son was possibly armed with a knife at her home in the 3500 block of Wedgworth Road S.
fox4news.com
Woman charged with DWI after crashing into back of Dallas Fire-Rescue truck
DALLAS - A woman is in critical condition and has been charged with DWI after crashing into the back of a Dallas Fire-Rescue truck early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just after 2:30 a.m., in the southbound lanes of N. Stemmons Freeway, near Storey Lane. Firefighters were already on the...
2 dead in crash along Interstate 30 in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police said two people were killed early Saturday morning in a crash along an access road of Interstate 30. The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said officers were dispatched at approximately 2:26 a.m. Saturday to the westbound lanes of the West Freeway and Alta Mere Drive.
dallasexpress.com
Cartel Suspect in 2013 DFW Killing Arrested
A Mexican cartel leader linked to the shooting death of a defense attorney in 2013 in Southlake was arrested by Mexican authorities, according to a tweet by the Mexican Attorney General’s Office on Sunday. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez had been placed on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list as the...
fox4news.com
Suspected drunken driver crashes into Fort Worth home
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who hit two parked cars and then crashed into a home. Investigators said it all started with the driver speeding through a neighborhood near Interstate 35 and Interstate 20 Thursday night. The home on Curtis Court was badly...
dallasexpress.com
Best Small Towns to Visit Near Dallas
While the Dallas-Fort Worth region is one of the largest city communities in the country, there are also plenty of nearby small towns offering a quiet escape. Travel Awaits compiled the top seven small towns near Dallas, all within just a three-hour drive of the city. These towns include Canton,...
Comments / 2