ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Miley Cyrus Announces New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation,’ Coming This Spring

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2oVP_0k4VxFrD00

After teasing a “New Year, New Miley” during her New Year’s Eve special — and announcing her upcoming single “Flowers” Miley Cyrus has revealed her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation , arriving this spring.

The singer also shared a teaser for the LP, which she described in a press release as “a love letter to LA.”

Despite what the calendar might say, Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation begins on March 10. The album features productions from Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Tyler Johnson and was recorded in Los Angeles, the city that inspired it.

As Cyrus hinted during her New Year’s Eve Party , her first single, “Flowers,” arrives on Jan. 13. The special also featured Cyrus performing alongside co-host Dolly Parton , Fletcher , Sia, and Paris Hilton , and covering David Bowie with David Byrne .

Cyrus’ last studio LP, Plastic Hearts , came out in 2020. The new album is available to preorder in exclusive variants at Cyrus’ official webstore. Check out the cover art for Endless Summer Vacation , photographed by Brianna Capozzi, below.:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Owl3r_0k4VxFrD00
More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Miley Cyrus and Fletcher Heat Up ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Putting the flaming shitty diaper that was 2022 in the rearview means making important changes in your life — which is perhaps why Miley Cyrus swapped Pete Davidson for the inimitable Dolly Parton as co-host of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, NBC’s star-studded New Year’s Eve special. After kicking off the night with a cover of Joan Jett & the Blackhearts’ “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” and welcoming performances by Rae Sremmurd, Latto and Fletcher, as well as a terribly unfunny sketch courtesy of SNL’s Please Don’t Destroy, Cyrus summoned Fletcher for a duet version of her catchy anthem “Midnight...
Rolling Stone

Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination

Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.”  At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
Rolling Stone

Lynette Hardaway, Diamond of MAGA-Duo ‘Diamond and Silk,’ Dies

Lynette Hardaway, also known as Diamond of the political duo “Diamond and Silk,” has died. Her death was confirmed on Diamond and Silk’s official Facebook page on Monday night. “The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Diamond blazed a trail, founded on her passion and love for the entire race of humanity,” the post read, which was accompanied by a photo of Hardaway. The post also linked to to a Christian crowdfunding site where contributions will be received by Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway Richardson, who is also known as “Silk.” The cause of Hardaway...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Multi-Platinum selling superstar Miley Cyrus rang in the new year by hosting a star-studded evening for her second annual NBC live special, Miley’s New Years Eve Party. Boy did they have a time lol! The show was co-hosted by country legend Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus performed a medley of...
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
COLORADO STATE
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Admits She ‘Knew Something Was Not Right’ In Her Marriage

Kelsea Ballerini opened up about her feelings leading up to her split from her husband of five years Morgan Evans during the latest episode of the iHeart podcast Tell Me About It With Jade Iovine, released on Tuesday, December 13. The country popstar, 29, spoke about how she started to realize that the relationship was coming to an end, and how difficult the divorce was.
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
LAS VEGAS, NV
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top

First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Spills 'Embarrassing' Fact About His & Gwen Stefani's Marriage

Who would have thought? When Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, aren't battling as judges on The Voice, they are planting seeds in their garden."We go way over-the-top," Shelton confessed to a news publication about his hidden hobby. "It's embarrassing how much we spend on seeds."BLAKE SHELTON ADMITS GWEN STEFANI'S HOLIDAY MEALS ARE CAUSING HIM TO GAIN WEIGHT: 'SHE LITERALLY COOKS EVERYTHING'"Besides music, gardening has been our biggest bonding activity," the country sensation continued to reveal of him and the "Hollaback Girl" singer's various zinnias and sunflower-filled gardens. Meanwhile, Shelton admitted that the couple has ways to go when...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

100K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy