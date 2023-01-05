Read full article on original website
Did You Catch a Glimpse of the Wolf Moon Over Dubuque?
2023 brings us a whopping 13 chances to catch a glimpse of a full moon, with the first having occurred on Friday, January 6th. If you found yourself out and about last Friday night, you might've seen the first full moon of the year: the Wolf Moon. A credit to...
Dubuque Leisure Services Hosting Job Fair for Seasonal Positions
According to a press release from the city of Dubuque, our local Leisure Services Department will host a job fair with on-site interviews for 2023 summer and seasonal positions on Thursday, January 5th, from 3 to 6:30pm at the Bunker Hill Clubhouse, located at 2200 Bunker Hill Road. This event is open to the public and no appointments are necessary. All skill and experience levels are welcome. Jobs are available for ages 15 and up.
Dubuque Offering Additional Jule Bus Routes Free To Commuters
According to a press release from the City of Dubuque, Dubuque’s public transportation system, the Jule, will add new routes to its fixed-route services starting January 9th. The City is piloting these new routes in an effort to remove transportation barriers for Dubuque’s workforce, with the routes being free...
Dubuque Rescue Mission is the First “Kwik Care” Recipient of 2023
When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. If you're not aware, Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The additional cents used to round up will be donated to the respective charity of the month.
Iowa’s Eating Disorders Awareness Week Announced; Local Resources Available
The Eating Disorder Coalition of Iowa (EDCI) has announced they will be offering a plethora of programming and events during the Eating Disorders Awareness Week (EDAW), which will be running from February 24th - March 5th, 2023. For those unaware, EDAW is a national event in which organizations from around...
Merry Mulch Program Returns to Dubuque
According to a press release from the City of Dubuque, they will again be offering the “Merry Mulch” natural Christmas tree collection program from January 2nd through January 13th. Take the hassle out of dealing with trashing that real Christmas tree. Dubuque residents can set out them out...
Holy Family Announces New Resurrection Principal For 23-24 School Year
According to a press release, Holy Family Catholic Schools is pleased to announce the promotion of Resurrection Elementary fourth-grade teacher Sara Weires as the school’s next principal beginning in the 2023-2024 school year. Weires holds a Master of Arts in Education with PK–12 Principal/Supervisor of Special Education from Viterbo...
Foundation For Dubuque Public Schools Awards Over $12K To Local Educators
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald, The Communtiy Foundation of greater Dubuque, and The Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools; organization officials have recently awarded nearly $12,500 in grants to local educators. A total of 37 Dubuque Community School teachers received a total of $12,400 through a second-round of...
Head-On Collision Kills 2, Injures 2 In Galena
According to a police report from the Jo Davies County Sheriff's Office, two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash involving two vehicles and a semi-tractor trailer Monday night (1/9) in Galena. The names of those involved have not been released yet. At approximately 11:02pm on...
Burst Pipe Leads To Damaged Classrooms in Platteville
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald, a burst pipe in a Platteville school has eliminated for use more than half of the classrooms available less than one week before students are to return from winter break. The burst pipe caused damage to walls, ceilings, and floors at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center, with eight of the school’s fourteen classrooms affected. An exact cost estimate is not yet available for the necessary repairs, although a property restoration company, First Onsite, has been at the school since Monday to assessing the damage. Repairs are expected to take eight weeks or longer.
Name Released; Man Takes Own Life During Traffic Stop Near Farley
Authorities have identified the driver who fatally shot himself during a traffic stop Monday night near Farley. 29 year-old Hunter Krapfl of Dyersville was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle. At 10:45pm Monday, Dubuque County dispatchers relayed a message for law enforcement to watch for a possibly intoxicated driver operating a red Chevy Silverado. At 11:30pm, a Farley police officer observed and stopped the vehicle near US 20 and Sullivan Road for a minor traffic violation. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle. Krapfl was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Man Takes His Own Life After Traffic Stop Near Farley, IA on Monday
According to a press release from the Dubuque County Sherriff's Department, a man took his own life after being stopped by police around 11:30 p m Monday, January 2nd. The release states the Farley Police Department stopped a vehicle near Highway 20 and Sullivan Rd just before 11:30 pm . They were assisted on the stop by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle.
Single Vehicle Crash in Lafayette County Leads To Fatality; Name Released
According to a police report today (Tuesday, January 10th) at 06:52am, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call relayed from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center. They reported a single motor vehicle rollover crash with an injury in the 11,000 block of CTH H, just north of the intersection of Back Road, Town of Elk Grove, Lafayette County, WI.
