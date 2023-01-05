Read full article on original website
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Reality show filming in Buffalo this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new show called "The Baddest Buffalo" will film in Buffalo this weekend. It will feature 11 contestants learning how to grow their business or start one. "The baddest is really a term to describe people that are really put together, pretty much bosses," Ramona Clemons said.
DA: shocked, not surprised by blizzard looting
During the December blizzard, roughly two dozen people were arrested on charges of looting. Erie County’s top prosecutor says he’s shocked but not surprised
Popular Canadian Chain Opening A New Location In Buffalo
When you think of food available in a mall food court, most Buffalo shoppers picture fast-made burgers, soft pretzels, and pizza slices. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, of course. Greasy, carb-heavy grub comes with the territory when you’re spending your weekend afternoon on a marathon mall shopping spree.
New York Lottery Powerball second-prize $1M ticket sold in Gowanda
The New York Lottery announced Sunday that second-prize tickets were sold in Buffalo and Gowanda for the January 7 Powerball drawing.
MSNBC
Mayor Byron Brown on the racial disparities of the recent Buffalo's Deadliest Snow Blizzard
Mayor Byron Brown on the racial disparities of the recent Buffalo's Deadliest Snow Blizzard
Plenty of potential pets at WNY’s Furtastic Adopt-a-Thon
On Friday morning, we were introduced to Angel, Saint and Kingsley, who are three of the pups who will be up for adoption at the event.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Walmart In Buffalo ‘Devastated By Ongoing Looting’?
A video shared on Facebook purports a Walmart in Buffalo, New York had allegedly been “devastated by ongoing looting” following a blizzard. The video shows a Philadelphia Walmart that was looted in 2020. A Walmart spokesperson denied any stores in Buffalo were looted during the blizzard. Fact Check:
City of Buffalo Animal Shelter announces they are above capacity
The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter announced Monday that their shelter is above capacity and that 41 dogs are currently up for adoption.
Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years for robbery
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for a robbery that occurred in Chautauqua County, authorities said. 23-year-old Tyrese White, along with a co-defendant, traveled to the area under a guise that he was purchasing a vehicle listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. However, the pair […]
Rochester teen sentenced for bringing loaded handgun inside Bennett High School
A Rochester teen was sentenced Friday afternoon for his role in bringing a loaded handgun to Bennett High School back in December of 2021. Read more here:
Found 20 feet from home, Morris Singer Jr., 65, dies during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anytime Morris Singer Jr. entered a room, he was impossible to miss. "Anybody who knows my dad, he was just really flamboyant. He just loves his suits," said his son, Morris Singer III. "You could rarely catch him in a pair of jeans or sweatpants or...
One child hospitalized following Buffalo house fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One child had to be taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Buffalo house Monday morning. The Buffalo Fire Department responded to the call on Woodlawn Ave. around 4:50 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire started on the first floor of the...
Community donations pour in for victims of Dartmouth fire
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The Buffalo community has once again shown their support for their fellow neighbors by donating to the family who lost their grandchildren in a tragic house fire.
South Buffalo man sentenced to probation for fatally shooting his friend
Officials say the shooting took place roughly two years ago.
‘Anndel was a caring, loving person’: Family remembers essential worker who died in Buffalo blizzard
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of families continue to mourn their loved ones who died in the Christmas weekend blizzard. News 4 sat down with the family of Anndel Taylor, an essential worker who was one of the 42 lives lost. “She’s goofy. She’s very funny. A little comedian. Everybody loved her,” Wanda Brown Steele […]
Suspicious package temporarily closes roadways in Niagara Falls
The roads have since been reopened.
Teen sentenced for bringing loaded gun inside Bennett Community School Campus
The district attorney's office announced that a 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to five years of probation for bringing a loaded gun inside Bennett Community School Campus.
2 men shot on Kensington Avenue on Thursday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One man was killed and another man injured during a Thursday morning shooting in the City of Buffalo. A 37-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, inside a home on the 900 block of Kensington Avenue. A 31-year-man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.
Western New York’s First Snow Of 2023 Will Happen This Weekend
It is beginning to look a lot like winter across Western New York. After several days of well-above temperatures to kick off 2023 this weekend, the weather will return to normal as a cold front is set to move across the area. We will see some snow with that cold...
Buffalo Police Department looking for missing vulnerable woman
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for help to find a missing vulnerable woman. Madison Van Etten, 23, is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a green camo hoodie and black pants with "LOVE" written on the left side. Police say...
