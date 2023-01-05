Damar Hamlin is awake and showing 'remarkable improvement'

(Update: Jan. 5, 3:23 p.m.): According to a report, the Bills and Bengals not resume their Week 17 matchup.

The NFL is also still figuring out how to handle postseason seeding with the contest unlikely to be resumed:

Previously coverage:

Everyone is anxiously awaiting even the smallest updates on the health of Damar Hamlin after he collapsed during Monday night’s game, and the Bills shared some very positive news on his condition Thursday. The team released a statement that states Hamlin has “shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours” and although he’s still critically ill, he’s shown that he “appears to be neurologically intact.”

Additionally, his lungs “continue to heal and he is making steady progress.” This is the most encouraging update yet, and shows that Hamlin is steadily improving toward recovery.

The Bills’ complete statement can be read below.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network shared some good news, as well. He’s reporting that Hamlin “opened his eyes last night and is responsive.”

That’s a major step in the right direction for the Bills defensive back.

Hamlin’s teammate, cornerback Kaiir Elam, also shared an update on Twitter Thursday. He says Hamlin is “doing better, awake and showing more signs of improvement,” which is excellent to hear.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on Monday night after making a tackle against the Bengals. He needed CPR before being transported by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he’s remained in critical condition in the intensive care unit.