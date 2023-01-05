ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wchstv.com

Man sentenced in Jackson County in the death of his infant daughter

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court officials said a man convicted in the death of his infant daughter in Jackson County received the maximum sentence. Jeffrey Todd Hoskins, 29, was sentenced Monday to one year for involuntary manslaughter, 15 years to life for child abuse by a parent causing death and one to five years for strangulation, court officials said. The sentences will run consecutively.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Firefighters: Multiple people injured in crash in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Nicholas County, firefighters said. The crash was reported just after 8:45 a.m. on Turnpike Road near Jerry Fork Road, according to the Kesler’s Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department. When firefighters arrived, they said...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Three new deputies sworn in for Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office has three new deputies. Austin McKeown, Devin Conliff and Austin Smith were sworn during a ceremony Tuesday morning at the Putnam County Ccommission meeting. Both McKeown and Conliff will head to the West State Police Academy. Smith is already...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Free auto extrication course attracts firefighters from across W.Va.

DANVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — The CDC estimates about 90 people die every day from car crashes. When a car is damaged beyond repair, how do firefighters get people out safely? Danville and Madison Fire Departments answered that question Sunday, provided life-saving training to volunteer firefighters. The course was free...
DANVILLE, WV
wchstv.com

Home devastated by fire on Charleston's West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A home was devastated by fire Saturday evening on Charleston's West Side. Fire crews responded about 7 p.m. to the scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of Pacific Street. Emergency crews report the home was occupied, and all the residents made it...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Road crews fill massive sinkhole in Hinton ahead of planned permanent repairs

HINTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State road crews said they have filled a massive sinkhole in Hinton, West Virginia, as they plan for permanent repairs in the spring. The West Virginia Division of Highways said crews filled a 60-foot wide sinkhole along Route 20 in Hinton with 2,500 cubic yards of gravel and stone ahead of a permanent fix this spring, a news release said. A temporary bridge installed in November will remain in place until then.
HINTON, WV
wchstv.com

New professional basketball team to locate in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new professional basketball team is coming to the Kanawha Valley. West Virginia Grind, a new member of The Basketball League, will begin its inaugural season in March, according to a news release from the league. The team will play its home games on...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

W.Va. BOE relies on whistleblowers to detect issues with school culture

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia’s monitoring system for public schools can uncover shortcomings involving numbers and data, hurdles to learning – including toxic cultures and work environments – may go undetected. In October, the state school board voted unanimously to immediately intervene in the...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Mountain Stage to celebrate start of 40th year with weekend show

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — Live music on public radio is hitting a milestone in West Virginia as Mountain Stage prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary. For four decades, Mountain Stage has been West Virginia’s portal to the world, reaching hundreds of thousands of people around the globe with broadcasts of live music showcasing local and international artists, a news release from Mountain Stage said.
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy