wchstv.com
Records: Woman accused of leading police on chase after young child found alone in vehicle
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Cabell County woman is accused of leading police on a chase with a young child in the vehicle after it was found alone in the car outside a Huntington bar, court records said. Police said they were initially called to a bar in...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Man charged after found with tools, reciprocating saw stolen from business
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said they arrested a man after being alerted to a breaking and entering at a business and found the suspect with tools and a reciprocating saw he stole from a utility trailer. Donald C. Schaible, 39, of St. Albans was charged...
wchstv.com
Man sentenced in Jackson County in the death of his infant daughter
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court officials said a man convicted in the death of his infant daughter in Jackson County received the maximum sentence. Jeffrey Todd Hoskins, 29, was sentenced Monday to one year for involuntary manslaughter, 15 years to life for child abuse by a parent causing death and one to five years for strangulation, court officials said. The sentences will run consecutively.
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: One person killed, another injured in Putnam County crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was killed and another was hospitalized Monday after a crash on U.S. 35 in Putnam County, dispatchers said. A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car was reported about 6 p.m. near Hurricane Creek Road on U.S. 35, Putnam County dispatchers said.
wchstv.com
Firefighters: Multiple people injured in crash in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Nicholas County, firefighters said. The crash was reported just after 8:45 a.m. on Turnpike Road near Jerry Fork Road, according to the Kesler’s Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department. When firefighters arrived, they said...
wchstv.com
Disturbance reported at Boone County detention center involving four teenage residents
JULIAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — An incident involving multiple teens held at a juvenile detention center in Boone County is under investigation after the county's sheriff said juveniles barricaded themselves in a room, created potential weapons and caused property damage. Four 17-year-old males took control of a room about 5...
wchstv.com
Three new deputies sworn in for Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office has three new deputies. Austin McKeown, Devin Conliff and Austin Smith were sworn during a ceremony Tuesday morning at the Putnam County Ccommission meeting. Both McKeown and Conliff will head to the West State Police Academy. Smith is already...
wchstv.com
Friends share memories at funeral for 13-year-old struck by Cabell deputy cruiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's been a week since 13-year-old Laney Hudson was struck by a Cabell County deputy's cruiser. Saturday, friends and family said their last goodbyes. "I didn't believe it," friend Katrinka Wellman said. "I thought it wasn't real. It didn't feel real at all and I...
wchstv.com
Five transported from scene of Guyandotte structure fire with suspected smoke inhalation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Guyandotte early Sunday morning where multiple people were transported to a nearby hospital. Firefighters arrived at a home in the 500 block of Hagan Street about 3:20 a.m. to battle "heavy fire and smoke," according to a Facebook post from the Huntington Fire Department.
wchstv.com
Eastbound lanes of Route 60 closed at Campbells Creek Drive after coal truck crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Emergency dispatchers said eastbound lanes of Route 60 were closed on Campbells Creek Drive on Tuesday afternoon after a coal truck crashed and spilled coal on the road. The incident was reported about 3 p.m. Information about any injuries in the incident was not...
wchstv.com
Free auto extrication course attracts firefighters from across W.Va.
DANVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — The CDC estimates about 90 people die every day from car crashes. When a car is damaged beyond repair, how do firefighters get people out safely? Danville and Madison Fire Departments answered that question Sunday, provided life-saving training to volunteer firefighters. The course was free...
wchstv.com
Home devastated by fire on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A home was devastated by fire Saturday evening on Charleston's West Side. Fire crews responded about 7 p.m. to the scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of Pacific Street. Emergency crews report the home was occupied, and all the residents made it...
wchstv.com
Road crews fill massive sinkhole in Hinton ahead of planned permanent repairs
HINTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State road crews said they have filled a massive sinkhole in Hinton, West Virginia, as they plan for permanent repairs in the spring. The West Virginia Division of Highways said crews filled a 60-foot wide sinkhole along Route 20 in Hinton with 2,500 cubic yards of gravel and stone ahead of a permanent fix this spring, a news release said. A temporary bridge installed in November will remain in place until then.
wchstv.com
New professional basketball team to locate in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new professional basketball team is coming to the Kanawha Valley. West Virginia Grind, a new member of The Basketball League, will begin its inaugural season in March, according to a news release from the league. The team will play its home games on...
wchstv.com
W.Va. BOE relies on whistleblowers to detect issues with school culture
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia’s monitoring system for public schools can uncover shortcomings involving numbers and data, hurdles to learning – including toxic cultures and work environments – may go undetected. In October, the state school board voted unanimously to immediately intervene in the...
wchstv.com
Mountain Stage to celebrate start of 40th year with weekend show
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — Live music on public radio is hitting a milestone in West Virginia as Mountain Stage prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary. For four decades, Mountain Stage has been West Virginia’s portal to the world, reaching hundreds of thousands of people around the globe with broadcasts of live music showcasing local and international artists, a news release from Mountain Stage said.
wchstv.com
Marshall men's basketball team improves to 13-4 with win over Coastal Carolina
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Led by Taevion Kinsey's 27 points, the Marshall Thundering Herd defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 81-66. Marshall picked up the win Saturday in a home game at Cam Henderson Center in Huntington. The Thundering Herd are now 13-4 with the win and the Chanticleers fell...
