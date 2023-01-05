HINTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State road crews said they have filled a massive sinkhole in Hinton, West Virginia, as they plan for permanent repairs in the spring. The West Virginia Division of Highways said crews filled a 60-foot wide sinkhole along Route 20 in Hinton with 2,500 cubic yards of gravel and stone ahead of a permanent fix this spring, a news release said. A temporary bridge installed in November will remain in place until then.

HINTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO