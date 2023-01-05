COHASSET - Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old married mother of three, has not been seen for more than five days and Cohasset Police are looking for the public's help finding her. They were the searching the woods near her home Friday afternoon.At a news conference Friday, Police Chief William Quigley said there's been "no electronic foot print of her" at all since January first.That's when a relative saw Walshe leave her home in Cohasset around 4 a.m. to take a ride share to Logan Airport in Boston for a flight to Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC. Her husband was sleeping...

COHASSET, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO