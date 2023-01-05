ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

vanyaland.com

Fest Intentions: Boston Calling Music Festival in Allston, Massachusetts

With daydreams of a sunny and warm Memorial Day weekend dancing in our frigid post-holiday heads, Boston Calling has unveiled its 2023 edition. And it boasts a lineup as hot as the Bruins and deep as the Celtics (or is that the other way around?). Headlining this year’s festival, going...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

What happens when you lose your home at 72?

As an early August sun rose over Newburyport, 72-year-old Judith bought a cup of coffee at a drive-thru and continued across the street to St. Mary’s Cemetery. She pulled up her Volvo SUV near a water spigot among the headstones, and got out to wash her neck and shake out her bedding.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
NECN

2 SUVs Crash Into Newburyport Home

Two SUVs were involved in a crash Saturday night and both ended up striking a home in Newburyport, Massachusetts, fire officials said. The Newburyport Fire Department confirmed it responded to Water Street at Ocean for the 2-car crash, and said fortunately there were no injuries. Pictures from the scene showed...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
whdh.com

Crews battle large fire in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire at a triple decker on Sanborn Street in Peabody early Friday morning. Heavy flames were seen coming out of the third floor. One resident says he and his family was sleeping when the person who lives on the first floor started banging on their door to get out.
PEABODY, MA
whdh.com

Dorchester man arraigned in deadly Boston crash

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been arraigned in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash in Boston in March. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, was arraigned in a hospital bed on charges including motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The charges come nearly a...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
BOSTON, MA
valleypatriot.com

Helicopters Over Lowell ~ KANE’S KORNER

Keeping the Lowell Community Positively Informed and Connected. On the evening of Monday November 27th, a post circulated on the 4.2k member Facebook page Helicopters Over Lowell asking for pet supplies and carriers for the occupants of senior housing being evacuated due to a water main break in downtown Lowell. Like all posts on this site the story started with, “Why is there a helicopter flying over Lowell?”
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

Police search woods near Cohasset home of missing mother Ana Walshe

COHASSET - Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old married mother of three, has not been seen for more than five days and Cohasset Police are looking for the public's help finding her. They were the searching the woods near her home Friday afternoon.At a news conference Friday, Police Chief William Quigley said there's been "no electronic foot print of her" at all since January first.That's when a relative saw Walshe leave her home in Cohasset around 4 a.m. to take a ride share to Logan Airport in Boston for a flight to Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC. Her husband was sleeping...
COHASSET, MA
Boston

JetBlue just launched its ‘big winter sale’

The sale runs through Jan. 11. Bostonians can explore places like Miami, Charleston, and San Diego this winter for less money on JetBlue. JetBlue is offering flights out of Boston for as low as $44 during the airline’s annual Big Winter Sale, which launched on Wednesday. The one-way fare deals must be booked by Jan. 11 at midnight and are good for Tuesday and Wednesday travel between Jan. 17 and March 29.
BOSTON, MA
CBS News

1-to-3 inches of snow forecast across most of Massachusetts

BOSTON - There is a WBZ-TV NEXT Weather alert in effect for Friday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. for interior locations. The heaviest precipitation will occur through mid-to-late afternoon on Friday. Temperatures will be borderline (near 32 degrees), making it a tough call as to where snow will be falling versus rain.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WGME

Mainer cashes in $1 million lottery ticket

AUGUSTA (WGME) – A Mainer bought a $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket from the 7-11 in Kittery and it paid off in seven figures. The Kittery resident’s ticket was worth a cool million dollars, according to the Maine Lottery. The Maine Lottery says it was the largest single...
KITTERY, ME

