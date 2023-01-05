Read full article on original website
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergBoston, MA
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
It took 329 years to pardon the last "witch" from the Salem Witch TrialsAnita DurairajAndover, MA
Man Arrested in the 36-Year-Old Cold Case Murder of Claire GravelTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Salem, MA
Red Sox Star Out Extended Time After Major SurgeryOnlyHomersBoston, MA
vanyaland.com
Fest Intentions: Boston Calling Music Festival in Allston, Massachusetts
With daydreams of a sunny and warm Memorial Day weekend dancing in our frigid post-holiday heads, Boston Calling has unveiled its 2023 edition. And it boasts a lineup as hot as the Bruins and deep as the Celtics (or is that the other way around?). Headlining this year’s festival, going...
Market Basket opening new store in Massachusetts this week
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is launching a new store in Massachusetts later this week. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury on Friday, according to the store’s website. The store boasts a Market Kitchen and Market Cafe in addition...
Worcester favorite Glazy Susan doughnuts closing up shop by month's end
WORCESTER — If doughnuts are life, then life is about to get a bit more boring on the artisanal fried dough front. In social media posts Saturday, homegrown city favorite Glazy Susan Specialty Doughnuts announced it will permanently close its doors Jan. 29. "Life is a series of hellos...
wgbh.org
What happens when you lose your home at 72?
As an early August sun rose over Newburyport, 72-year-old Judith bought a cup of coffee at a drive-thru and continued across the street to St. Mary’s Cemetery. She pulled up her Volvo SUV near a water spigot among the headstones, and got out to wash her neck and shake out her bedding.
Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe, arrested for misleading police. A timeline of the case.
Investigators reportedly discovered blood and a bloody, damaged knife in the basement of the couple's home. The husband of Ana Walshe, the missing Cohasset woman who disappeared on New Year’s Day, was arrested Sunday. Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, was taken into custody and charged with misleading a police...
NECN
2 SUVs Crash Into Newburyport Home
Two SUVs were involved in a crash Saturday night and both ended up striking a home in Newburyport, Massachusetts, fire officials said. The Newburyport Fire Department confirmed it responded to Water Street at Ocean for the 2-car crash, and said fortunately there were no injuries. Pictures from the scene showed...
Prosecutors: Blood, knife found in home of missing Mass. woman
Her husband also allegedly bought hundreds of dollars worth of cleaning supplies the day after she disappeared, according to prosecutors.
Major retail store opens new location in New Hampshire
A major retail store chain recently opened a new location in New Hampshire. Read on to learn more. This weekend the LEGO Store held a grand opening event for its first New Hampshire store location in Nashua.
whdh.com
Crews battle large fire in Peabody
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire at a triple decker on Sanborn Street in Peabody early Friday morning. Heavy flames were seen coming out of the third floor. One resident says he and his family was sleeping when the person who lives on the first floor started banging on their door to get out.
whdh.com
Dorchester man arraigned in deadly Boston crash
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been arraigned in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash in Boston in March. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, was arraigned in a hospital bed on charges including motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The charges come nearly a...
whdh.com
Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
valleypatriot.com
Helicopters Over Lowell ~ KANE’S KORNER
Keeping the Lowell Community Positively Informed and Connected. On the evening of Monday November 27th, a post circulated on the 4.2k member Facebook page Helicopters Over Lowell asking for pet supplies and carriers for the occupants of senior housing being evacuated due to a water main break in downtown Lowell. Like all posts on this site the story started with, “Why is there a helicopter flying over Lowell?”
Police search woods near Cohasset home of missing mother Ana Walshe
COHASSET - Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old married mother of three, has not been seen for more than five days and Cohasset Police are looking for the public's help finding her. They were the searching the woods near her home Friday afternoon.At a news conference Friday, Police Chief William Quigley said there's been "no electronic foot print of her" at all since January first.That's when a relative saw Walshe leave her home in Cohasset around 4 a.m. to take a ride share to Logan Airport in Boston for a flight to Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC. Her husband was sleeping...
Clothes Found Near Salem Beach Advance Search For Missing Maine Man: Police
The search for a missing man from Maine who was last seen in Massachusetts took a turn this week after authorities discovered a new piece of evidence on the North Shore. Local and state dive teams searched the waters of Juniper Beach in Salem in connection with the disappearance of Michael Gray on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Salem Police said on Facebook.
JetBlue just launched its ‘big winter sale’
The sale runs through Jan. 11. Bostonians can explore places like Miami, Charleston, and San Diego this winter for less money on JetBlue. JetBlue is offering flights out of Boston for as low as $44 during the airline’s annual Big Winter Sale, which launched on Wednesday. The one-way fare deals must be booked by Jan. 11 at midnight and are good for Tuesday and Wednesday travel between Jan. 17 and March 29.
CBS News
1-to-3 inches of snow forecast across most of Massachusetts
BOSTON - There is a WBZ-TV NEXT Weather alert in effect for Friday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. for interior locations. The heaviest precipitation will occur through mid-to-late afternoon on Friday. Temperatures will be borderline (near 32 degrees), making it a tough call as to where snow will be falling versus rain.
nbcboston.com
Man Gets Mad Over Coffee, Knocks Over and Smashes Bakery Warmer at Roxbury McDonald's
A man who reportedly became angry over a coffee he ordered at a Roxbury McDonald's and then shattered a glass bakery warmer is now wanted by Boston police, according to a news release from the department. It happened around noontime on Dec. 29 at the McDonald's at 301 Warren Street,...
WGME
Mainer cashes in $1 million lottery ticket
AUGUSTA (WGME) – A Mainer bought a $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket from the 7-11 in Kittery and it paid off in seven figures. The Kittery resident’s ticket was worth a cool million dollars, according to the Maine Lottery. The Maine Lottery says it was the largest single...
Husband Of Missing Cohasset Woman Arrested For Misleading Investigators: DA
The husband of woman from Cohasset who has been missing since the first day of the year was arrested for altering the course of the investigation, officials said. Brian Walshe, age 46, was arrested and charged with misleading a police investigation on Sunday, Jan. 8, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office reports.
