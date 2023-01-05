OBITUARY: Martitia Christine Todd

Martitia Christine Todd, age 65 of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Preceded in death by her father, Steve Denson; mother, Mary Elizabeth Hyder; and her brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her sister, Betty (Larry) Cotham; aunt, Faye Harshaw; special friends, Teresa Allaire, Cathy Pulluy, and Tyler; and numerous extended family and friends.

Visitation will be at Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home, 2707 Gallatin Rd., on Saturday, January 14 from 1 pm-2 pm with a memorial service at 2 pm in our chapel. https://www.phillipsrobinson.com

In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to the American Cancer Society

