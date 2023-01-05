ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

OBITUARY: Martitia Christine Todd

By Jennifer Haley
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R91kv_0k4VseuJ00

Martitia Christine Todd, age 65 of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Preceded in death by her father, Steve Denson; mother, Mary Elizabeth Hyder; and her brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her sister, Betty (Larry) Cotham; aunt, Faye Harshaw; special friends, Teresa Allaire, Cathy Pulluy, and Tyler; and numerous extended family and friends.

Visitation will be at Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home, 2707 Gallatin Rd., on Saturday, January 14 from 1 pm-2 pm with a memorial service at 2 pm in our chapel. https://www.phillipsrobinson.com

In lieu of flowers please make donations in her name to the American Cancer Society

For more obituaries visit https://davidsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Nancy Oakley Robinson

Nancy Oakley Robinson, age 66 of Goodlettsville, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her chosen career was that of a mother. She was a member of Jackson Park Church of Christ and loved cooking at the church camp every summer. Nancy loved being outdoors, working in the yard, and was an avid seamstress of clothes, custom drapes, and quilts.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Martha Kelly Payne

Martha Kelly Payne, age 85, of Nashville, TN, passed away peacefully at her home on January 1, 2023 with her loving husband of 65 years by her side. Martha was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and many simply knew her as Granny. Martha drove a school bus for Metro school systems for 27 years, she was an active member at the Inglewood Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, and in her 85 years she traveled the world visiting nearly a dozen countries and more than 40 states. Of everything Martha did in her life, her faith in God and her deep love for her family shined above all else.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Forrest James Russell

Forrest James Russell, age 78 of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. A native Nashvillian, Forrest graduated from and played football at both Glencliff High School and Vanderbilt University. He enjoyed all things outdoors, especially hunting with family and friends. As a registered Engineer in dozens of...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Taneika A. Sanders

Taneika A. Sanders was born in Nashville, TN December 28, 1976, to late Joe D. Maney and Cynthia A. Sanders-Gentry. She was the oldest of two children. Taneika passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Taneika received her education from Metro Nashville Public Schools where she attended Whites Creek Comprehensive...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Missing Teen: Savannah Riley

Savannah Riley, 14, was reported missing on January 7. Riley has an extensive history of running away and is known to frequent the south Nashville area. Riley has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as missing. If anyone sees Savannah Riley or know where she can be...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Davidson County Source

2023 Events at Ryman Auditorium

Looking to catch a show at Ryman Auditorium? Here is a list of shows through March 2023. The multi-genre band was formed in 2004.The band’s founding members are Rachael Price, Mike “McDuck” Olson, Bridget Kearney, and Mike Calabrese. Keyboardist Akie Bermiss joined the band on tour in 2017 and was first credited on their 2018 album Free Yourself Up; guitarist James Cornelison joined in 2021, after Olson left the band. Their sound is unique and a performance you don’t want to miss.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Mayor Cooper & Fisk University to Announce the Darrell S. Freeman Sr. Incubation and Innovation Center

On Monday, January 9, Mayor John Cooper and Fisk University will announce the launch of the Darrell S. Freeman Sr. Incubation and Innovation Center. This Center will focus on supporting the next generation of startups and entrepreneurs and will be housed at Burrus Hall, which has stood at the corner of 16th Avenue N. and Meharry Blvd. since 1945. This innovative partnership will transform Burrus Hall into an incubation and innovation facility with more than 13,000 square feet of flexible space for programming and engagement. Once finished, The Freeman Center will provide wraparound services, resources, and programming for students, faculty, and members of the community as they strive to scale their businesses and test their ideas.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

‘Faces of North Nashville’ Revives Joy of Community

A stunning new photo exhibit, “Faces of North Nashville,” features forty photographs that span the latter half of the 20th century, celebrating the joy of family and community in the city’s historically Black community. The individual portraits are juxtaposed with landmarks on Jefferson Street. Each photo provides a window into the light of the community.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Sam Smith Announces Stop at Bridgestone Arena

Sam Smith just announced the North American dates for his tour “Gloria the Tour.”. Sharing on social media Smith states, “GLORIA – THE TOUR. NORTH AMERICA-This is going to be so special, it’s been too long sailors!! Can’t wait to see all your gorgeous faces and celebrate the era of GLORIA together,”
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

In-N-Out Burger to Expand to Middle Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and In-N-Out Burger officials today announced the company’s plan to invest $125.5 million to establish an eastern territory office in Franklin, Tennessee, which represents In-N-Out’s first expansion east of Texas. The...
FRANKLIN, TN
Davidson County Source

‘I Am Home’ Raffle Offers A Chance To Win A New Home in Williamson County

Proceeds Benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Willow Branch Homes, a locally owned and operated homebuilding company, has donated one of their new homes to raffle off in support of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and will offer the chance to win the home in spring 2023. The donation furthers Willow Branch Homes’ commitment to serving the local community.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy