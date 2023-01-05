OBITUARY: Angela Helaine Crowe

Angela Helaine Crowe was born on March 17, 1962, in Saint Louis, Missouri. On December 29, 2022, at her residence, Angela departed this earthly life at the age of 60 years.

Angela relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, where she was a graduate of Tennessee State University. She attended Love United Missionary Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir. She was an avid reader and enjoyed listening to music, especially that of Mariah Carey. She was formerly employed by the J. C. Penney and the State of Tennessee.

Among those who preceded Angela in death include her parents, Marjorie Peeples and Malcolm Myers; brother, Mark A. Meyers.

Cherishing her memories include her husband, Leonard D. Crowe; son, David L. Crowe; daughter, Dominique M. Crowe; a host of aunts; uncles; cousins; other relatives and friends.

