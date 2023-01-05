Read full article on original website
Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation
A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
California Reservoir Water Levels Before and After Rain
California's largest lake by volume, Lake Shasta, has risen by 21 feet in just two weeks.
California’s dilemma: How do you harness an epic amount of rain in a water-scarce state? Let it flood, scientists say
California has gone from extreme drought to extreme flooding in a matter of days. On Monday, 90% of the state’s population was under a flood watch as another round of storms rolled through. Yet it was just last week when several counties in the state were experiencing the exact opposite — exceptional drought, which the US Drought Monitor considers the most severe category.
US Study: One year of road crashes cost society $340 billion
DETROIT (AP) — Traffic crashes in the U.S. cost society $340 billion in one year, or just over $1,000 for each of the country’s 328 million people, according to a study by safety regulators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday it studied crashes in calendar year 2019 that killed an estimated 36,500 people, injured 4.5 million and damaged 23 million vehicles. The cost of the crashes amounted to 1.6% of the $21.4 trillion gross domestic product in 2019, the agency said. Losses due to crashes include medical costs, lost productivity, legal costs, emergency service expenses, property damage and workplace losses.
Powell: Fed has only narrow role to play on climate change
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve has only a limited role to play in combating climate change, Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday, a stance that puts him at odds with environmental activists who have pushed central banks worldwide to take steps to restrict lending to energy companies. Powell said that maintaining the Fed’s independence includes steering clear of issues that are more properly overseen by elected officials. “Without explicit congressional legislation, it would be inappropriate for us to use our monetary policy or supervisory tools to promote a greener economy or to achieve other climate-based goals,” Powell said during a panel discussion in Stockholm. “We are not, and will not be, a ‘climate policymaker.’ ”
Federal COVID aid OK’d to pay for roads, natural disasters
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — States and local governments soon will have new flexibility to spend billions of dollars of federal coronavirus relief funds on some things not directly related to the pandemic. A $1.7 trillion spending bill recently signed into law included several provisions expanding the ways governments can use a pool of $350 billion of previously approved pandemic relief. Transportation infrastructure projects will be eligible at up to $10 million or 30% of their pandemic relief funds, whichever is greater. There will be no cap on using pandemic funds for aid from wildfires, floods and other natural disasters. The expanded spending options are expected to take effect by the end of February.
US, Japan poised to agree on shift in Marine unit on Okinawa
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top national security officials from the United States and Japan are expected to agree to changes in the joint defense posture this week as the two nations confront rising threats from North Korea and increasing aggressiveness from China. U.S. officials say Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet on Wednesday with their Japanese counterparts and plan to issue a joint statement that will adjust, but not increase, the American troop presence on the island of Okinawa. Officials say the agreement will transform an existing Marine regiment into a new, more rapidly mobile unit designed to be better able and equipped to fight an adversary in a contested region.
