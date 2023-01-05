Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLive.com
Lions OC Ben Johnson has landed his first interview request from Texans
ALLEN PARK -- Don’t hire Ben Johnson. That was the message out of the locker room on Monday afternoon as players packed up their things and split for the offseason. Don’t hire Ben Johnson. Whatever you do, don’t do it. “Ben Johnson is really not that good,”...
MLive.com
Former Michigan State forward wins SEC Player of the Week honors
A move back home has worked out well so far for one former Michigan State forward. Former Spartans forward Julius Marble earned SEC Player of the Week honors on Monday after a standout week for Texas A&M. Marble scored 17 points apiece in wins over Florida and LSU last week....
MLive.com
MLive.com
Georgia Bulldogs win championship, how to get deals on T-shirts, hoodies, gear
If you’re still celebrating Georgia’s massive win Monday night as the repeat College Football Playoff national champions, then it’s time to get some new T-shirts and gear to show your love. Fanatics has all the Georgia goodies in the wake of their victory. The final score was...
MLive.com
NFL playoff picture & schedule for 2023: NFC playoff predictions and odds
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Following Week 18 in the 2022 NFL season, the playoff picture is set in both the AFC and the NFC. Things are still...
MLive.com
MLive.com
Two Ann Arbor-area girls hoops teams crack Top 10 in first Associated Press rankings
ANN ARBOR – Defending state champion Ypsilanti Arbor Prep found itself atop the first Michigan Associated Press girls basketball rankings for Division 3 on Monday night. That ranking could change after the Gators (5-3) fell to Lake Fenton last night, but they did do enough to earn the initial top ranking with a 5-2 record and wins over Father Gabriel Richard, West Bloomfield and Detroit Cass Tech.
MLive.com
Lions’ Jared Goff ends season on fifth longest streak ever without interception
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Jared Goff was one of the best, most-explosive and highest-rated quarterbacks down the stretch this season. He also took care of the football at a historic rate. The Detroit Lions quarterback closed the season by throwing 324 straight passes without an interception, the fifth-longest streak in...
MLive.com
MLive.com
High school baseball preseason state rankings peg 2023 title favorites
It’s never too early to talk baseball. With the start of the high school baseball season still about two months and three snowstorms away, the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association got the ball rolling with its preseason state rankings for 2023.
MLive.com
