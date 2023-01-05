Read full article on original website
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com
Matthew “Conway” Potter
Matthew “Conway” Potter passed away at his home on Saturday. A funeral service will be held at The River Church in Bath on Saturday January 14, 2023 at 11:00am. The burial will follow at Ryder Hill Cemetery at Pamlico Beach. The family will receive friends at Joseph B. Paul Jr. Funeral Service on Friday January 13, 2023, from 6:00-8:00pm and at other times at the home of John and Laura Lee Potter at 125 Pamlico Riverside Drive, Belhaven.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Mildred Washington Hawkins
Mildred Washington Hawkins, 63, of Kinston, NC died Monday, January 9, 2023, at ECU Health Care, Greenville. Funeral services 1:00 PM Friday, January 13, 2023, in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Service. Burial will follow in the Pinelawn Memorial Park, Kinston. Viewing will be held one hour prior to...
thewashingtondailynews.com
NCDOT: Airport contributes $25.6 million to economy
Washington-Warren Airport (KOCW) contributes $25.6 million to the state’s economy each year, according to a report released by the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation. KOCW’s share is part of more than $72 billion contributed by North Carolina’s 72 publicly owned airports, which support nearly 330,000 jobs...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Marriages December 25-31, 2022
The following people were married in Beaufort County from December 25-31, 2022.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Superintendent lays out plan to improve low performing schools
In 2022, eight out of 14 schools within Beaufort County Schools (BCS) received a D rating from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI). Given annually, these ratings provide school districts, families, teachers, state leaders and more with data focused on student performance and population growth, student characteristics and more, according to the department.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Chester Marcel Cahoon
Chester Marcel Cahoon, 71, of Swan Quarter went on to his eternal home on January 7, 2023, surrounded by his beloved family. Born on July 16, 1951, and raised in Swan Quarter, North Carolina, Chester was the oldest son of James Marcel Cahoon and Patricia Brinn Cahoon and big brother to Lyle Cahoon of Swan Quarter, Rory Cahoon of Swan Quarter, Kevin Cahoon of Greensboro and the late Dawn Cahoon. Chester’s childhood was filled with many days on the farm, hunting, and out on the water.
thewashingtondailynews.com
James E. Cherry
Mr. James Elbert Cherry, age 86, a resident of Gallberry Road, Washington, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital in Washington. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington. Mr. Cherry was...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Essy’s Sweet Bakery opens in Washington for the sweetest reason
Essy’s Sweet Bakery is bringing back Mexican-American breads and baked goods Washington residents enjoyed from La Perla Panaderia. The co-owner of Essy’s, Esmeralda Chavez, is the sister of Heri Chavez who owned La Perla. Essy’s opened on Friday, Jan. 6 with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Beaufort...
Comments / 0