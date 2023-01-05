ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 storms coming; week starts wet, windy in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
Strong Winds Have An Impact On I-84 In Eastern Oregon

I-84 In Eastern Oregon: Interstate 84 across eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after “very high wind conditions” and crashes triggered a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation reports. Strong Winds Have An Impact On I-84 In Eastern Oregon. ODOT stated...
Unique sayings for a common meteorological event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
ODA, ODFW Close Crabbing On Southern Coast

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife have closed recreational crabbing from Bandon to the California border due to elevated levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid. The closure includes the ocean, bays and estuaries, and on beaches, docks, piers and jetties. Recreational crabbing remains permitted from Bandon north to the Washington border.
Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho starting today

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for East Idaho calling for snow and 35 mph winds. The winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting late Monday morning and continuing through Tuesday morning. More snow is possible as the week progresses so check the local forecast for updates, especially if you plan to travel. The winter weather is expected to make for hazardous driving conditions throughout...
What a long, strange trip to kill four dams

Finally, after a 50-year effort, four massive dams on the Klamath River in northern California and Oregon will start coming down this July. For the Yurok, Karuk, Hoopa, Shasta and Klamath tribes living along this river since time immemorial, there’s much to celebrate. They have long fought for the lives of the salmon that are harmed by these dams, and for their right to fish for them.
Idaho gas prices fall, national average rises

BOISE, Idaho — The price of gas in Boise continues to fall, with an average decline of 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week. Meanwhile, prices surged in other parts of the country. According to AAA, Idaho is now ranked 13th in the nation for most expensive gas,...
Wind advisory in effect for mid-Willamette Valley

Areas in the mid-Willamette Valley should expect strong winds on Monday, Jan. 9. The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory, in effect until 1 p.m., for cities including Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon. According to the agency, southeast winds may be 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up...
I-84 reopens in eastern Oregon

---------------- UPDATE: I-84 is now open in some sections of eastern Oregon. More information can be found HERE. I-84 remains closed in eastern Oregon due to crashes and extremely high wind conditions with 70 mph gusts in some areas. I-84 is closed both eastbound and westbound between Exit 216 (6...
UPDATE: I-84 reopened after wind storm in eastern Oregon

PENDLETON, Ore.- UPDATE. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation I-84 is reopened in both directions after a wind storm. The Oregon Department of Transportation is reporting that some stretches of I-84 have reopened. Drivers are advised to check their routes before leaving to make sure they are open. 7:13...
Alert: High Wind Warning until 01:00PM

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph. * WHERE...North Oregon Coast, Central Oregon Coast, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected. Travel...
