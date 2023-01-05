ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

New Memoir Excerpt Reveals the Moment Prince Harry Mentally Said ‘Goodbye’ to His Brother Prince William

By Giovana Gelhoren
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YKgmB_0k4VisEd00

If you think the royal feud between Prince William and Prince Harry started when Meghan Markle joined the picture, think again. According to a new excerpt of Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare from Us Weekly , things started going sour between the brothers way back in 2011 when William married Kate Middleton .

According to the excerpt, the royal called Kate and William’s wedding “yet another farewell under this horrid roof” and “another sundering.”

“The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever,” Harry wrote, recalling the April 2011 occasion. “Who could deny it? He’d never again be first and foremost Willy. We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who.”

As for the event itself, to which Harry was William’s Best Man, he says he doesn’t remember much. “[The] ceremony is mostly a blank in my mind,” he said, also adding that he remembers Kate looking “incredible.”

“And I recall Willy walking her back up the aisle, and as they disappeared through the door, into the carriage that would convey them to Buckingham Palace, into the eternal partnership they’d pledged, I recall thinking: ‘Goodbye,'” Harry wrote.

Though we totally empathize with Harry’s feelings, it sounds like just another younger sibling feeling left out and left behind after his older sibling gets married. After all, the two had lived through a lot together through the years and the new marriage symbolized a new chapter. It’s a natural step, but undeniably the start of their rocky bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229h7t_0k4VisEd00

Spare by Prince Harry

Price: $34.20

Buy Now

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sf4i7_0k4VisEd00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 1

Related
netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
SheKnows

Prince Harry’s Memoir Hinted the Frustrating Reason Why Every Woman in the Family Wears Little to No Makeup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Have you ever wondered why the women in the British Royal Family don’t wear a lot of makeup? Like, how come we never see them with red lipstick or colorful eyeshadow? Before, you could easily brush it off as it wasn’t their preference, Royal protocol, etc. But thanks to Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, it seems there’s another reason: King Charles III.
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
SheKnows

Prince Harry Had a Surprising Off-Limits Response When It Came to One Question About Prince William

From confessions about losing his virginity to the physical fight between him and Prince William, Prince Harry has been candid about everything recently – or so we thought. In the royal’s ITV interview with Tom Bradby, Harry surprisingly refused to answer one question about his brother. “What would you say to William if he’s watching this?” Bradby asked, per Hello!, to which Harry responded, “What would I say to him if I’m watching this?” The journalist continued, “Well what do you think he’s thinking?” Harry then replied, “I’m not gonna share – I’m not gonna share what I say…” Though the...
SheKnows

Prince Harry Reveals Which Royal Family Member Convinced Him to Break It Off With Ex-GF Chelsy Davy

We’ve gotten quite a few bombshells from Prince Harry’s memoir, from how he’s grieved the loss of his mother Princess Diana to the way his wife Meghan Markle was treated. But there’s another thing fans have been itching to figure out: Why did he and his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy call it quits for good back in 2011? Well, it seems his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II had a hand in that. From 2004 to 2011, Harry and Davy were all over the news, looking so smitten with one another throughout their on-again-off-again relationship. “I loved Chels’ ease, that she wasn’t complicated,”...
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Master Plan for Bill Will Make You Shudder

If you think what’s happened thus far has been shocking… wait. Bold & Beautiful knocked viewers for as big a loop as Bill’s family and friends with the reveal that he was in bed with Sheila, so to speak. But from where we’re sitting, that’s going to soon look like it was the mere calm before the storm. Why? Because of what it now says about Bill.
SheKnows

Prince Harry Compared Himself to This 'Friends' Character Because of How They Cope With Trauma

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re a diehard Friends fan, then chances are you relate most to one character over the others. Maybe you identify as Monica since you’re the mom friend, or Ross since you’re the brainy one, or if you’re like Prince Harry, you 100 percent identify with none other than Chandler Bing. In his memoir Spare, he said, “it’s possible he watched every episode of Friends‘ during that time” and “decided he was a Chandler,” due to the fact that both of...
SheKnows

One Royal Expert Believes Prince Harry 'Can't Undo' the Mess He's Made by Publishing His Memoir

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry may be feeling good about what he’s accomplished in taking on the palace and showing how the institution operates, but there’s at least one royal expert who believes that the Duke of Sussex will eventually regret that he wrote, Spare. The former senior royal claims he gave the memoir a lot of thought before moving ahead with it, but did he think about the long-term consequences? Former Buckingham Palace communications advisor Dickie Arbiter had some critical words for Harry,...
SheKnows

Prince Harry Reveals the One Way in Which He Doesn't Want His Children to Be Like Him

The world mourned the loss of Princess Diana in 1997, but no one more than her children, Prince Harry and Prince William. The former has spoken up about his mom often throughout the years (and recently in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan), and he is sharing more details about what it was like to lose her at just 12 years old — and the one major way he wants life for his kids to be different. In an interview with ITV on Sunday, the Duke of Sussex shared, “I never want to be in that position” as his dad, King...
SheKnows

Prince Harry Just Gave a Definite Answer to Those Asking Him to Renounce His Royal Titles

Prince Harry has put his role as senior royal member behind him, but isn’t ready to do the same with his titles. While talking to Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, the royal finally addressed an ongoing topic of debate surrounding him and wife Meghan Markle: will they give up their royal titles? In the sit down interview, Harry gave a straight-to-the-point answer. “And what difference would that make?” he said after Cooper suggested no longer holding the Duke and Duchess titles. As a reminder, the two were awarded their titles on their wedding day on May 19, 2018. Who knows,...
SheKnows

Prince Harry’s Memoir 'Spare' Is Reportedly Not the Only Book He Plans on Releasing About His Life

It seems like we know everything there is to know about Prince Harry ahead of his memoir Spare hitting bookshelves on Jan 10, however, this may only be the beginning of his literary future. We know, Spare has been all over the news, but how could it not be?! Harry is giving fans everything they’ve wanted to know for years (and some things no one really asked for, but are intrigued by nevertheless!) While there has been such a big buildup for Spare, it seems it won’t be the only book Harry will be releasing about his own life. According to...
SheKnows

Drew Barrymore & Kate Hudson Share Heartfelt Conversation About Co-Parenting with Their Exes: 'It's a Family'

Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson are two women who embody joy. They always seem to light up the room (and Instagram!), with their positive, funny takes, especially when it comes to parenting. The two actresses recently bonded over co-parenting their kids, and it’s unsurprisingly beautiful. “We should champion our exes,” Barrymore told Kate Hudson on Thursday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, as they were talking about their past relationships with brothers Luke and Owen Wilson. “We should be able to — and you don’t have to be best friends. Especially if they have a new person in their life.” Barrymore,...
SheKnows

Vera Wang Looks Unbelievably Chic While Wearing Glittery Underwear & the Highest Heels We’ve Ever Seen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Once again, Vera Wang the Queen of leggy photos, shows everyone she’s a chic superstar. On Jan 10, Wang shared a showstopping photo of herself showing off her insanely chic look and mile-long legs as she waved goodbye to Miami. She posted the photo with the caption, “Bye Bye Miami. 🥲. About last night……🌅🌇😒.” In the sensational photo, we see Wang looking like a supermodel as she rocks a simple black bandeau bra top, pairing it with high-waisted sparkling silver bottoms...
SheKnows

Prince Harry Knows That He's ‘Feeding the Beast’ With His Explosive Memoir &— He Fully Accepts It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. While royal critics are busy bashing Prince Harry for taking on the palace in his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex sounds peaceful with his decision to write the book in the first place. He knows that he has to take some responsibility for his role, not only in the family feud, but for adding to the already explosive headlines around the globe. “I fully accept that writing a book is feeding the beast anyway,” he told Michael Strahan on Good...
SheKnows

Kate Hudson’s Birthday Tribute to Her Son is Equal Parts Precious and Hilarious

Kate Hudson’s son Ryder turned 19 on Saturday, and her Instagram post marking his birthday has all the special hallmarks of a parent celebrating their child: sweet family photos, a moving tribute, and a declaration of love. “Your birth changed all of our lives forever and has brought so much joy and laughter daily,” said the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor. “Love you infinity x infinity x 3 trillion cubed.” But what we love just as much as the picture-perfect moments are the hilarious videos Hudson shared. In one, Ryder does...
SheKnows

SheKnows

93K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy