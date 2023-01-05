New Memoir Excerpt Reveals the Moment Prince Harry Mentally Said ‘Goodbye’ to His Brother Prince William

If you think the royal feud between Prince William and Prince Harry started when Meghan Markle joined the picture, think again. According to a new excerpt of Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare from Us Weekly , things started going sour between the brothers way back in 2011 when William married Kate Middleton .

According to the excerpt, the royal called Kate and William’s wedding “yet another farewell under this horrid roof” and “another sundering.”

“The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone — forever,” Harry wrote, recalling the April 2011 occasion. “Who could deny it? He’d never again be first and foremost Willy. We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who.”

As for the event itself, to which Harry was William’s Best Man, he says he doesn’t remember much. “[The] ceremony is mostly a blank in my mind,” he said, also adding that he remembers Kate looking “incredible.”

“And I recall Willy walking her back up the aisle, and as they disappeared through the door, into the carriage that would convey them to Buckingham Palace, into the eternal partnership they’d pledged, I recall thinking: ‘Goodbye,'” Harry wrote.

Though we totally empathize with Harry’s feelings, it sounds like just another younger sibling feeling left out and left behind after his older sibling gets married. After all, the two had lived through a lot together through the years and the new marriage symbolized a new chapter. It’s a natural step, but undeniably the start of their rocky bond.

