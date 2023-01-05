Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
Vogue
At 21, Kaia Gerber Is Already One To Watch On The Red Carpet
While her contemporaries favour barely-there dresses on the red carpet, Kaia Gerber prefers to channel ’90s minimalism. Save for the occasional sparkling disco-ball moment – see her turn in Alexander McQueen at last year’s Met Gala – the new-age supermodel gravitates towards simple, innately flattering silhouettes that sing rather than shout.
Vogue
Michelle Yeoh’s Latest Outfit Belongs In Everything, Everywhere All At Once
Michelle Yeoh has entered the multiverse of ever-changing and indelible red-carpet looks. The celebrated actor attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival wearing an offbeat Schiaparelli couture outfit that felt fit for a quantum leap straight out of Everything Everywhere All at Once. Fresh from Schiaparelli’s autumn/winter 2022 couture collection,...
‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment
Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment. In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with...
Vogue
Jenna Ortega’s Off-Screen Wardrobe Is Every Inch Wednesday Addams
It comes as no surprise that Jenna Ortega is emulating the on-trend wardrobe of her on-screen character, Wednesday Addams. The 20-year-old was cast as the gothic high-schooler in Netflix’s hit series about the Addams family – which landed on screens in November – and ever since, she’s dressed with the same spunky attitude as the protagonist.
Vogue
Rising Designers Deserve A Space On The Red Carpet Too
The red carpet is a political place. Behind every major gown are brand endorsement deals, diplomatic statements, pledges of friendship, commitments to craft and storytelling, and, generally, a lot of tit tape. Nothing on a Hollywood step-and-repeat is frivolous or off-the-cuff, which can make the job of stylists both painstaking and formulaic. Certainly, there is the magic of securing a major look that ticks all the boxes and still reads original, but with myriad pieces of a puzzle to align, best-dressed lists are a lesson in patience and client-brand management. Translation: not for the faint-hearted.
Golden Globes 2023: Winners list as the award show returns to television
LOS ANGELES — The 80th Golden Globe Awards kicks off award season on Tuesday with some of the biggest stars. The Golden Globes have returned to television Tuesday after it was boycotted last year, according to The Associated Press. NBC decided to not televise it, giving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association time to make some changes.
Vogue
Kendall Jenner’s “Bathtub” Watch Is The French-Girl Alternative To The Cartier Tank
If Cartier’s Tank and Panthère watches are the maison’s headliners when it comes to timepieces, the Baignoire is the rebellious supporting act. Not quite classic enough to reach the wrists of royals – Princess Diana wore the boxy military-inspired Tank while Kate, the new Princess of Wales, lives in the sportier Ballon Bleu – the quirky Baignoire, affectionately named after its bathtub shape, is a firm French favourite. Among its fans? Gallic doyennes Catherine Deneuve, Romy Schneider and Jeanne Moreau.
Vogue
Salma Hayek’s High-Flying Hobby Might Surprise You
Ever wondered how Salma Hayek spends her spare time? She may be a successful actor and producer, as well as a wife and a mum, but the 56-year-old also carves out time for bouncing on the trampoline. Documenting her latest session on Instagram, she wrote: “My kids refused to go on the trampoline, I guess they thought they’re too old for it, but I still love it.”
Vogue
Jennifer Lopez’s Lemon Sorbet Nails Will Lift Your January Mood
Jennifer Lopez is welcoming the new year with a signature manicure designed to melt even the iciest winter chill. Nail artist Tom Bachik took to Instagram to share Lopez’s latest nail shade, a pale lemon polish that echoed a similar colour she wore early last month. Could this be the start of a sunny new trend?
Koe Wetzel Says “A Lot Of Older Women” Try To Kiss Him At Meet & Greets: “Full On Wet, Sloppy Stuff”
Koe Wetzel has never been one to shy away from the truth. And whether it be good, bad, or downright ugly, he’s always 100% himself, which is always what’s stuck out to me the most when it comes to his music. He recently sat down with Buddy Logan for a chat on Radio Texas Live, where he discussed his recent fifth studio album Hell Paso, his forthcoming country album, as well as some of the wild meet & greets he’s […] The post Koe Wetzel Says “A Lot Of Older Women” Try To Kiss Him At Meet & Greets: “Full On Wet, Sloppy Stuff” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
List of early winners at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Early winners at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”. Supporting actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. Original score: Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”. Original Song: “Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR,” music by M.M....
Vogue
From Cat Person To Eileen, The 10 Buzziest Releases Coming To Sundance
Due to run from 19 to 29 January, the first in-person edition of the Sundance Film Festival since 2020 will be crammed with taut thrillers, eye-opening documentaries and sweeping Oscar hopefuls, not to mention two of the most hotly anticipated literary adaptations of the year. These are the 10 releases you just can’t miss.
How Much Was Jerrod Carmichael Paid to Host the Golden Globes?
His paycheck didn't stop him from ruthlessly mocking the HFPA.
Vogue
Alexa Chung’s DIY Hair Accessory Costs Less Than £2
All hail the humble hair accessory. An easy way to spice up your January look – because how many of us are sporting a slightly unkempt mane right now? – sliding in a beaded barrette or securing lengths with a claw clip can add an effortless, cool-girl touch to hair in an instant. The best part? As illustrated by Alexa Chung, they don’t have to cost the earth.
Vogue
Golden Globes 2023: Fashion – Live From The Red Carpet
Tonight, the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards return live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The event comes after a hiatus in 2022, when the ceremony was put on pause after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) – which selects the nominees and winners for the night – was accused of both financial and ethical missteps. (Among other claims, the HFPA is being accused of self-dealing, and has also been called out for the ongoing lack of diversity within its nomination lists.)
Vogue
Hailey Bieber Is Street Style’s Queen Of Oversized Coats
It doesn’t take an expert to see that fashion remains obsessed with all things Y2K (low-rise waistbands and circle belts and butterflies, oh my!), but Noughties naysayers can breathe a sigh of relief, because one of the minimalist’s most beloved trends is going nowhere for 2023. The best...
Billy Porter resurrects tuxedo gown on the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet
He knows how to strike a pose. Billy Porter is known for his glamorous red carpet looks, and he did not disappoint on the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet Tuesday. The 53-year-old Tony winner, who’s a presenter at this year’s ceremony, went viral in 2019 when he showed up at the Oscars in a velvet tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano. And four year later, he resurrected the look for the Globes, opting for a similar style by the same designer in fuchsia. Styled by Ty Hunter and Colin Anderson, Porter kept the glamour going with crystal-encrusted platform boots and plenty of shining rings. Porter previously...
Vogue
Dakota Johnson’s “Perfect” Handbag Is A Reimagined – And Suitably Retro – Gucci Classic
“I’ve always romanticised ’70s fashion,” Dakota Johnson tells British Vogue. “The shapes, lines, colours and patterns. But also the vibe of the people wearing the clothes.” The star’s nostalgic sensibilities are evident in any number of her red-carpet appearances, from the unapologetically retro Gucci suiting she chose to attend South by Southwest last March, to the Old Hollywood splendour of her feathered champagne gown (also Gucci) for Vanity Fair’s post-Oscars party that same month.
