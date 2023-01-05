Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
US national security adviser to ‘engage deeply’ on Iran threat during Israel visit
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday that the Iranian nuclear threat would be a “substantial topic of conversation” during his upcoming visit to Israel. “We’ll have the opportunity to engage deeply with the new Israeli government on the threat posed by Iran. And I think...
Cleveland Jewish News
How does Israel interpret Russian-Iranian alliance?
It is perhaps a measure of Israel’s elevated stature in the world that its newly elected right-wing government is under scrutiny not just for its domestic policies and its approach to the Palestinians, but its foreign policy as well. The last week has witnessed an enormous amount of speculation...
Cleveland Jewish News
Student leaders’ trip to Israel and UAE taps into the magic of diversity
The Abraham Accords continue to transform the dynamics of the Middle East towards peace, prosperity and cross-cultural friendships. On Jan. 2, 40 undergraduate student leaders took the latest step in that journey, flying out of New York’s JFK International Airport for a 10-day tour of Israel and the United Arab Emirates. They are participants in the inaugural trip of the Israel on Campus Coalition’s (ICC) Geller International Fellowship.
Cleveland Jewish News
US Secretary of State Blinken to arrive in Israel this month
United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is scheduled to visit Israel toward the end of January, Israeli media reported on Monday. The goal of the visit is to “coordinate expectations” between the Biden and Netanyahu administrations, as well as to prepare the ground for a visit by Netanyahu to the United States, which is likely to take place this year, according to the reports.
Cleveland Jewish News
The new Congress is finally sworn in. What’s in store for US Jews and Israel?
On Jan. 7 after midnight, the 118th Congress was finally sworn in with the election of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to the House speakership. Democrats had managed to gain one Senate seat in November’s midterms, breaking the 50:50 tie in the upper chamber that required Vice President Kamala Harris to break tied votes.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin facing ‘catastrophe,’ pro-Kremlin analyst warns
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army is facing a catastrophic Catch-22 dilemma in Ukraine where attacking or retreating would result in further military losses, an eminent pro-Kremlin war analyst reportedly cautioned this week. Putin’s war strategy has led to the current military impasse, Igor Stretlkov, a former FSB colonel and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Palestinian Authority: Israeli measures to punish terrorism will lead to our collapse
Punitive measures imposed by Israel on the Palestinian Authority will “promptly lead to its collapse,” P.A. Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Monday. Israel’s Security Cabinet last week approved the measures in response to what it described as the P.A.’s ongoing “political and legal war” against the Jewish state. They came a week after the U.N. General Assembly, at the urging of the P.A., passed a resolution calling on the International Court of Justice to “render urgently an advisory opinion” on Israel’s “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of Palestinian territory.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel approves punitive measures against PA in response to ‘political and legal war’
Israel’s Security Cabinet on Thursday approved several punitive measures against the Palestinian Authority in response to what it described as Ramallah’s ongoing “political and legal war” against the Jewish state. The move came a week after the U.N. General Assembly passed a resolution calling on the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel moves ahead with transfer of PA funds to terror victims
Israel on Sunday transferred 138.8 million shekels ($39.5 million) of revenues collected for the Palestinian Authority to the victims of terrorism and their families. At a press conference on Sunday, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said, “We promised to fix this, and today we are correcting an injustice. This is an important day for morality, for justice and for the fight against terrorism. There is no greater justice than offsetting the funds of the Authority, that acts to support terrorism, and transferring them to the families of the victims of terrorism.”
Cleveland Jewish News
US and Israel must ‘stand together’ on Iran, Netanyahu tells AIPAC conference
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the AIPAC Political Leadership Forum through a video call from his office in the Knesset on Monday, speaking about the importance of U.S.-Israel cooperation on Iran in the pro-Israel lobbying group’s first major conference since the COVID-19 pandemic. “The time has come for...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu: Claims judicial reform plans will end Israel’s democracy are ‘baseless’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected as “baseless” claims by critics that his government’s proposed judicial reforms would mark the end of the country’s democracy, and vowed to implement the plan “responsibly.”. “The truth is that the balance between the branches of government...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel cracks down on Palestinian Authority over ‘legal and political war’
Israel on Sunday revoked the VIP pass of Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki, in line with a Cabinet decision last week to sanction Ramallah in response to the U.N.’s passage, at the P.A.’s behest, of a resolution asking the International Court of Justice to weigh in on the legal status of Judea and Samaria.
Cleveland Jewish News
Knesset panel fast-tracks legislation to strip PA-funded terrorists of citizenship
A Knesset panel on Monday approved the fast-tracking of legislation to revoke the Israeli citizenship and residency of terrorists who receive a salary for their crimes from the Palestinian Authority. The Knesset’s House Committee, headed by MK Ofir Katz (Likud), authorized an expedited process of voting the bill into law,...
Cleveland Jewish News
US: Israel’s withholding of funds over Palestinian terrorism ‘exacerbates tensions’
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price on Monday described a series of Israeli measures meant to curb and punish Palestinian terrorism as a “unilateral move” that “exacerbates tensions.”. Israel’s Security Cabinet last week approved the measures in response to what it described as the Palestinian Authority’s ongoing...
Cleveland Jewish News
New non-profit helps show the way home for those seeking to move to Israel
Sometimes going home is hard. Enter La’aretz, a new non-profit organization with the mission to help Israelis and Jews overcome bureaucratic and financial obstacles to immigrating, returning, visiting and traveling to Israel. “There are a good amount of people that just give up on the idea of moving or...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli delegation in UAE to prep for Negev Forum parley
Israeli officials departed for the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for three days of meetings to prepare for the next installment of the Negev Forum, slated for the spring in Morocco. The forum held its first major event last March in Sde Boker in Israel’s Negev Desert, which was attended...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli PM vows to fight against nuclearization of Iranian ‘terror regime’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday warned the “terror regime” in Iran not to cross the Jewish state’s “red lines,” in remarks during a visit to the Israel Defense Forces Northern Command. “The main enemy we are facing is the terror regime in Iran...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel revokes entry permits of PA officials who welcomed terrorist home
The Israeli Defense Ministry has revoked the entry permits of three senior Palestinian Authority officials after they participated in a homecoming ceremony for a convicted terrorist released from prison last week. The three officials, including an assistant to P.A. chief Mahmoud Abbas, arrived in the Arab Israeli town of Ar’ara,...
Cleveland Jewish News
A law professor worries Israel could become the next Hungary
(JTA) — Israel’s new governing coalition has been called the “most right-wing” in the nation’s history. That’s heartening to supporters who want the country to get tough on crime and secure Jewish rights to live in the West Bank, and dismaying to critics who see a government bent on denying rights to Israel’s minorities and undermining any hope for a peaceful solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
