Golden Globes DUMPS nepo babies: Ambassador roles for actors' children scrapped

By Alison Boshoff, Chief Showbusiness Writer For The Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The Golden Globes are axing their 'ambassadors' — the sons and daughters of A-listers who for 60 years have ushered award winners onto and off stage during the event.

Since 1963, celebrity offspring have enjoyed a moment in the spotlight at the Globes, serving almost as prom queens (and kings), while gaining a big publicity boost into the bargain.

Lots of famous names have served as ambassadors. The 1975 Miss Golden Globe was Melanie Griffith (daughter of Tippi Hedren); and her daughter Dakota Johnson played the same part in 2006.

Laura Dern (daughter of Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd) took the role in 1986; and Rumer Willis (daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore ) in 2009.

Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia Stallone — daughters of Sylvester — served in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbGzB_0k4Vei5700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17kZFR_0k4Vei5700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4V8X_0k4Vei5700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MNLxm_0k4Vei5700

In 2019 it was the turn of Isan Elba, daughter of Idris. The last ambassadors, in 2021, were Jackson and Satchel Lee: twin offspring of director Spike.

However a source close to the awards, which will take place in a televised ceremony at the Beverly Hilton ballroom on January 10, confirms that the tradition has been ditched, even though the ceremony is back again after Covid. 'It won't happen this year,' the source said.

No reason has been officially given, but after a complete overhaul of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association which votes for the awards, focusing on improving diversity, transparency and fairness in the organisation and the event, it's easy to see that this jobs-for-the-kids tradition no longer feels like a happy fit.

An entertaining row broke out in December over so-called 'nepo babies' — nepo being short for nepotism – who get hired in Hollywood as much for who their parents are as for their talents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNdwV_0k4Vei5700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S8ZiM_0k4Vei5700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONS39_0k4Vei5700

The awards were not televised last year after the pandemic and an expose which revealed a lack of diversity at the HFPA, which at that time had not a single black member.

This year the Globes are back, but there are still some signs of nervousness in Hollywood.

So far, only a few stars are confirmed to attend, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Ana de Armas the biggest names so far. Both will present awards on the night.

The Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock on January 10 (a Tuesday), and be hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

In previous years there have been big parties on the night hosted by all the studios but this time around, with budgetary crises gripping the industry, it's a different story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KToYh_0k4Vei5700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U2roS_0k4Vei5700

Netflix is hosting a 'Celebration Toast' on January 8, with no mention of the Globes on its invite; Warner Bros. Discovery is putting on a party the same day, to celebrate Elvis's birthday, again with no official mention of the awards.

The BAFTA Tea party, traditionally held the day before the Globes, is now scheduled for January 14, the day before the Critics Choice Awards and after the Globes.

In 2021, the LA Times revealed that the HFPA had no black members and alleged unethical conduct. Actor Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globes in protest.

The organisation has since banned members from accepting gifts and introduced a hotline for reporting misconduct. Some 132 new voters and members have been added and the HFPA says it now has the most diverse membership of all awards ceremonies. It also has a code of conduct.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvFMG_0k4Vei5700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1INj18_0k4Vei5700

