Jeremy Renner shares video of family ‘spa day’ in ICU after snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has shared a video of his mother and sister taking care of him in the hospital , as he recovers from his “tragic” snowplough accident.

The Marvel star joked he was having an “amazing spa day” as his sister is seen massaging his head.

“ ICU spa moment to lift my spirits. Thank you mama, thank you sister, thank all [of] you for your love,” the video caption read.

Renner was airlifted to the hospital on 1 January after being run over by a 14,330lb PistenBully while clearing snow and has since undergone two surgeries.

