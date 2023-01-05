Jeremy Renner shares video of family ‘spa day’ in ICU after snowplough accident
Jeremy Renner has shared a video of his mother and sister taking care of him in the hospital , as he recovers from his “tragic” snowplough accident.
The Marvel star joked he was having an “amazing spa day” as his sister is seen massaging his head.
“ ICU spa moment to lift my spirits. Thank you mama, thank you sister, thank all [of] you for your love,” the video caption read.
Renner was airlifted to the hospital on 1 January after being run over by a 14,330lb PistenBully while clearing snow and has since undergone two surgeries.
