STRUTHERS OH- The scope of the NE8 might be in a for a change this year. Every season since the conference’s conception it has been Poland and South Range as 1 & 2 in the standings. Struthers wanted to change all of that, and Monday night they had the chance to take a big step towards that goal. The Wildcats welcomed in South Range who they had never beaten inside conference play. They took South Range’s hardest punch but battled through with some clutch plays down the stretch to win 50-45.

STRUTHERS, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO