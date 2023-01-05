Read full article on original website
ysnlive.com
STRUTHERS FIGHTS PAST RAIDERS BEST SHOT
STRUTHERS OH- The scope of the NE8 might be in a for a change this year. Every season since the conference’s conception it has been Poland and South Range as 1 & 2 in the standings. Struthers wanted to change all of that, and Monday night they had the chance to take a big step towards that goal. The Wildcats welcomed in South Range who they had never beaten inside conference play. They took South Range’s hardest punch but battled through with some clutch plays down the stretch to win 50-45.
ysnlive.com
BROOKFIELD EARNS A PIECE OF THE FIRST PLACE SPOT
BROOKFIELD OH- A lot was on the line for both teams on Monday night as Brookfield welcomed in Garfield in a MVAC showdown. The Lady G-Men came in to the game undefeated overall, and in the conference. The Warriors were right behind them in the standings with just one loss inside the league. A win for Brookfield would make it a four team log jam at the top with 1 loss.
ysnlive.com
EAGLES KEEP THEIR PERCH AT THE TOP
HANOVERTON OH- United came into Monday night’s game with Lisbon looking to maintain their undefeated record in the EOAC through the halfway point of conference play. The Golden Eagles responded after a sluggish start to top the Blue Devils 43-23 and solidified their spot atop the perch in the EOAC.
ysnlive.com
BARWICK GIVES LEOPARDS REASON TO CELEBRATE
SALEM OH- The area was treated to a premiere matchup on Saturday afternoon. Louisville made the trip to Quaker country to take on the vaunted Quaker defense. Salem went further than any other girls team in the YSN family last season, and it’s games against teams like Louisville that got them that far. In this edition, it was a low scoring nail biter. Usually that would be leverage to Salem, but the Leopards were able to match the defensive intensity.
ysnlive.com
GOSKE PLAYS HERO ON THE FOUL LINE IN OVERTIME
BOARDMAN OH- Two teams that were in the midst of a season turnaround matched up on Saturday afternoon. Boardman had won 5 of the last 6 coming in to the day, and West Branch came in winning 3 of the last four. This Warriors team was also drastically different than the one on tape for most of the season. That’s because West Branch star Sophia Gregory was back in the lineup. Gregory had been out the entire month of December.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
27 First News
Ami Lynn Maldonado, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ami Lynn Maldonado, 38, of Campbell, passed away in a house fire on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Ami was born October 24, 1984, in Youngstown, the daughter of James Anthony, Sr. and Catherine (Fox) Maldonado and was a lifelong area resident. Ami attended Campbell Memorial...
Campbell man indicted in fatal Youngstown shooting
A Campbell man remains jailed without bond for now after appearing in court Tuesday charged with a homicide from a year ago.
27 First News
Tracy L. McDaniel, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy McDaniel, age 44, passed away way to soon after a courageous cancer battle on Thursday, January 5, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was born September 7, 1978, to Nancy Mary Gordon Lorenz and the late Timothy Alan Kennedy. In...
27 First News
Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, 47, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Tracy was born October 15, 1975, in Youngstown, the daughter of John Ratliff and Bernice Bieganowski. She was a 1994 graduate of Canfield High School and a lifelong area resident. She worked as a florist...
27 First News
Kenneth Wydell Shade, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mr. Kenneth W. Shade will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Shade departed this life Friday, December 23, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. Arrangements handled...
27 First News
Brenda Faye Moore, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Brenda Faye Moore, 57, departed this life Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown. Brenda was born September 14, 1965 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Marshall, Sr. and Lela Stigall Moore. She was a graduate of The Rayen...
27 First News
Vernon L. Robinson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Vernon L. Robinson, 65, departed this life on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at his home. Mr. Robinson was born June 17, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of James, Sr. and Lola Allen Robinson. He was a 1975 graduate of South High School and...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
27 First News
Denise L. McGeorge, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A celebration of life ceremony in honor of Mrs. Denise L. McGeorge will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church, 2943 Wardle Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Denise Lavalle McGeorge (née Holloway) transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home on...
Brothers sentenced for beating at downtown Youngstown bar
Two men who are brothers received their sentence Thursday for beating a man in the bathroom of a downtown Youngstown bar.
27 First News
Bryon Lamont Thomas, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Bryon Lamont Thomas will be held Thursday, Januarys 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Thomas departed this life Friday, December 23, 2022. The family will receive friends...
Warren police investigating shooting of teenage girl
Police are investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old girl, which happened over the weekend in Warren.
27 First News
Curtis Richardson, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis Richardson, Jr., 59, of Youngstown departed this life on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Curtis Richardson Jr. was born in Detroit Michigan on January 27, 1963, where he spent an impressionable portion of his childhood. He and the family eventually settled in Richmond, Virginia, where...
Dunkin’ worker in fear following threat over bacon in Ohio
A worker at a Dunkin Donut in Boardman said a customer threatened her and now she is afraid of him.
